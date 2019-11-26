Skydance Interactive Launches 'Walking Dead' Companion Podcast For Upcoming VR Game (Exclusive)

"[This role] was intriguing and thrilling for so many reasons," says Junot. "Like me, Sarah is African-American, from New Orleans, and (inadvertently) finding her way through a new chapter of The Walking Dead franchise, which I've previously had the good fortune to be a part of as the role of Christa in Telltale Games' former video game series."

Junot notes that her new podcast character gives her the opportunity to "pick up the thread and share an even more intimate experience" from her previous work in Walking Dead titles.

"The Supernatural Skeptic's Guide to New Orleans is a sort of War of the Worlds-style experience, where the line between Sarah's fantastical fascination with debunking mythical horror stories and her own skeptical reality soon becomes blurred and all too real when she decides to investigate the legendary LaRouche House murders," she says.

In a behind-the-scenes video (included below), Junot opens up further about her experience with the project. "It’s quite an amazing adventure seeing what Sarah goes through," she says. "It all starts out as just an innocent radio show. Sarah’s investigating as a skeptic ... she’s having fun with her friends and loves the gore of it all, but she’s not really in it in terms of it being something that’s really palpable. Until it is.”

Junot is a familiar name in video games, having voiced characters in season one of Telltale's The Walking Dead as well as roles in The Outer Worlds, Mortal Kombat 11, Fortnite, Far Cry 5 and Rage 2, among others.

The Supernatural Skeptic's Guide to New Orleans is available now via all major audio platforms. The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners launches on Jan. 23.

Watch the video below.