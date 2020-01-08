'Slaughterhouse-Five' Comic Launching in September
One of the most famous anti-war novels of the 20th century will be coming to comics later this year, with Boom! Studios announcing an adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut’s classic Slaughterhouse-Five from Ryan North, Albert Monteys and Ricard Zaplana.
The novel, subtitled The Children’s Crusade: A Duty-Dance with Death, follows the life of Billy Pilgrim in a non-linear fashion, due to his becoming “unstuck in time” during his time as a chaplain’s assistant with the United States Army in World War II. Although the plot extends far past that point — including Billy’s abductions by aliens from the planet Tralfamadore — the book is primarily known for its portrayal of the bombing of Dresden by the Allies while Billy is held prisoner in the city.
Slaughterhouse-Five has been adapted into a movie in 1972, into a stage play on multiple occasions, as well as a radio play for the BBC, but the Boom! Studios adaptation will be its first time in comic format.
The creative team for the title brings together North, best known for his work on Marvel's critically acclaimed The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, and Monteys, a Spanish writer and illustrator who worked on the satirical magazine El Jueves and the Eisner Award-nominated digital series Universe! Animator and illustrator Zaplana will color the title.
Talking to Publishers Weekly, Boom! executive editor Sierra Hahn said, “The trust and support shown by the Vonnegut family [in the production of this adaptation] is gratifying for everyone who poured their hearts into ensuring we could best represent Kurt Vonnegut’s seminal work while creating something new in the graphic novel space. We believe we’ve created a gateway book for new Vonnegut readers and a book any longtime fan will admire and want on their shelves.”
Slaughterhouse-Five is scheduled for release this September.
