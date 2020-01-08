'Slaughterhouse-Five' Comic Launching in September

Slaughterhouse-Five has been adapted into a movie in 1972, into a stage play on multiple occasions, as well as a radio play for the BBC, but the Boom! Studios adaptation will be its first time in comic format.

The creative team for the title brings together North, best known for his work on Marvel's critically acclaimed The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, and Monteys, a Spanish writer and illustrator who worked on the satirical magazine El Jueves and the Eisner Award-nominated digital series Universe! Animator and illustrator Zaplana will color the title.

Talking to Publishers Weekly, Boom! executive editor Sierra Hahn said, “The trust and support shown by the Vonnegut family [in the production of this adaptation] is gratifying for everyone who poured their hearts into ensuring we could best represent Kurt Vonnegut’s seminal work while creating something new in the graphic novel space. We believe we’ve created a gateway book for new Vonnegut readers and a book any longtime fan will admire and want on their shelves.”

Slaughterhouse-Five is scheduled for release this September.