Smithsonian Partners with IDW for Publishing Deal

“The most energizing thing about working with the Smithsonian’s curators, researchers and zookeepers is that these are not just experts in their fields: They’re storytellers,” Chris Ryall, IDW’s president, publisher and chief creative officer, said in a statement to the New York Times, which first reported the news. “Together, we’ll use the unique power of comics to entertain, inspire and educate readers of all ages about the wonders of history, science, technology, culture and more.”

"We're excited to work with the IDW team and share the full breadth of the Smithsonian's extraordinary collections and research with readers around the world," added President of Smithsonian Enterprises Carol LeBlanc. "We can't wait to see world-class writers and artists being the Smithsonian mission to diverse audiences in innovative, accessible, and engaging new ways."

This won’t be the Smithsonian’s first comic book outing; previously, the museum had worked on three middle grade titles for Penguin Random House under the banner The Secret Smithsonian Adventures.

The new IDW line will launch in fall 2020.