Smithsonian Partners with IDW for Publishing Deal
Building on the success of titles like March and They Called Us Enemy, IDW Publishing will expand its range of non-fiction offerings with a new line of educational books created in partnership with the Smithsonian Museum.
Although details of the releases remain under wraps, IDW intends to publish graphic novels, picture books and coloring books as part of the new arrangement, with releases drawing on existing Smithsonian concepts including the video series Time Trials. No titles were revealed as part of the announcement of the partnership.
Heat Vision breakdown
“The most energizing thing about working with the Smithsonian’s curators, researchers and zookeepers is that these are not just experts in their fields: They’re storytellers,” Chris Ryall, IDW’s president, publisher and chief creative officer, said in a statement to the New York Times, which first reported the news. “Together, we’ll use the unique power of comics to entertain, inspire and educate readers of all ages about the wonders of history, science, technology, culture and more.”
"We're excited to work with the IDW team and share the full breadth of the Smithsonian's extraordinary collections and research with readers around the world," added President of Smithsonian Enterprises Carol LeBlanc. "We can't wait to see world-class writers and artists being the Smithsonian mission to diverse audiences in innovative, accessible, and engaging new ways."
This won’t be the Smithsonian’s first comic book outing; previously, the museum had worked on three middle grade titles for Penguin Random House under the banner The Secret Smithsonian Adventures.
The new IDW line will launch in fall 2020.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Lesley Goldberg
-
by Richard Newby
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
by Aaron Couch, Borys Kit