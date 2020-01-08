HEAT VISION

Smithsonian Partners with IDW for Publishing Deal

by Graeme McMillan
The famous institution will lend its name and its knowledge to graphic novels, picture books and more from the Californian publisher.
Nate Powell/IDW Publishing
The famous institution will lend its name and its knowledge to graphic novels, picture books and more from the Californian publisher.

Building on the success of titles like March and They Called Us Enemy, IDW Publishing will expand its range of non-fiction offerings with a new line of educational books created in partnership with the Smithsonian Museum.

Although details of the releases remain under wraps, IDW intends to publish graphic novels, picture books and coloring books as part of the new arrangement, with releases drawing on existing Smithsonian concepts including the video series Time Trials. No titles were revealed as part of the announcement of the partnership.

Heat Vision breakdown

“The most energizing thing about working with the Smithsonian’s curators, researchers and zookeepers is that these are not just experts in their fields: They’re storytellers,” Chris Ryall, IDW’s president, publisher and chief creative officer, said in a statement to the New York Times, which first reported the news. “Together, we’ll use the unique power of comics to entertain, inspire and educate readers of all ages about the wonders of history, science, technology, culture and more.”

"We're excited to work with the IDW team and share the full breadth of the Smithsonian's extraordinary collections and research with readers around the world," added President of Smithsonian Enterprises Carol LeBlanc. "We can't wait to see world-class writers and artists being the Smithsonian mission to diverse audiences in innovative, accessible, and engaging new ways."

This won’t be the Smithsonian’s first comic book outing; previously, the museum had worked on three middle grade titles for Penguin Random House under the banner The Secret Smithsonian Adventures.

The new IDW line will launch in fall 2020.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Locke & Key': Haunting Trailer for Long-Awaited Netflix Drama Debuts
    by Lesley Goldberg
  2. Who Will Christian Bale Play in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'?
    by Richard Newby
View All
  1. by Trilby Beresford
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Borys Kit
  5. by Aaron Couch, Borys Kit
LATEST NEWS
1.
Smithsonian Partners with IDW for Publishing Deal
by Graeme McMillan
2.
Discovery CEO Predicts Few Platforms Will Survive Streaming Wars
by Georg Szalai
3.
Quibi Unveils Turnstyle Video Technology
by Natalie Jarvey, Carolyn Giardina
4.
Ghana to Tahiti, Hollywood Spent the Holidays in Far-Flung Locales
by THR Staff
5.
'Project Blue Book' Cast and Creators Talk UFO Sightings and Alien Mysteries: "I Don't Look at the Night Sky the Same Way"
by Bryn Elise Sandberg