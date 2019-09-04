HEAT VISION

Classic SNES Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

by Patrick Shanley
'Super Mario World,' 'Super Metroid' and 'The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past' will be available through the Nintendo Switch Online service.
'Super Mario World'   |   YouTube/Screengrab
'Super Mario World,' 'Super Metroid' and 'The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past' will be available through the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Nintendo is just SNES-ing around.

During Wednesday's Nintendo Direct, the Japanese video game giant unveiled plans for its Super Nintendo Entertainment System Nintendo Switch Online, a mouthful of a title for a slate of 20 classic games from the 1990 console that are on their way to the Switch.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Available through Nintendo Online on Thursday, iconic titles such as Super Mario World, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past will be available on Nintendo's subscription service, Nintendo Switch Online. 

To further stoke the embers of nostalgia, Nintendo also revealed a Switch exclusive wireless SNES controller. Sporting the same classic purple and gray aesthetic of the original control stick, the new controller will utilize tech currently available in the Switch's Joy-Cons. 

A full list of the games coming to SNES Nintendo Switch Online follows.

Super Mario World
Super Metroid
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past 
Brawl Brothers
Breath of Fire
Demon’s Crest
F-Zero
Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
Kirby’s Dream Course
Kirby’s Dream Land 3
Pilotwings
Star Fox
Stunt Race FX
Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force
Super Ghouls’n Ghosts
Super Mario Kart
Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island
Super Puyo Puyo 2
Super Soccer
Super Tennis

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Overwatch' Coming to Nintendo Switch
    by Patrick Shanley
  2. 'Bad Boys for Life' and the Charms of a Legacy Sequel
    by Richard Newby
View All
  1. by Aaron Couch
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Katherine Schaffstall
  4. by Borys Kit
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
Classic SNES Games Coming to Nintendo Switch
by Patrick Shanley
2.
Jason Jones' 'The Detour' Latest Scripted Cancellation at TBS
by Lesley Goldberg
3.
'Becoming Nobody': Film Review
by Frank Scheck
4.
Dwayne Johnson Leaves Honeymoon Early to Replace Kevin Hart on Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show
by Rania Aniftos, Billboard, Lexy Perez
5.
Viacom's MTV Group Promotes 4 Execs to Senior VP
by Kimberly Nordyke