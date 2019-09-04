Classic SNES Games Coming to Nintendo Switch
Nintendo is just SNES-ing around.
During Wednesday's Nintendo Direct, the Japanese video game giant unveiled plans for its Super Nintendo Entertainment System Nintendo Switch Online, a mouthful of a title for a slate of 20 classic games from the 1990 console that are on their way to the Switch.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Available through Nintendo Online on Thursday, iconic titles such as Super Mario World, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past will be available on Nintendo's subscription service, Nintendo Switch Online.
To further stoke the embers of nostalgia, Nintendo also revealed a Switch exclusive wireless SNES controller. Sporting the same classic purple and gray aesthetic of the original control stick, the new controller will utilize tech currently available in the Switch's Joy-Cons.
A full list of the games coming to SNES Nintendo Switch Online follows.
Super Mario World
Super Metroid
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
Brawl Brothers
Breath of Fire
Demon’s Crest
F-Zero
Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
Kirby’s Dream Course
Kirby’s Dream Land 3
Pilotwings
Star Fox
Stunt Race FX
Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force
Super Ghouls’n Ghosts
Super Mario Kart
Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island
Super Puyo Puyo 2
Super Soccer
Super Tennis
- Patrick Shanley
- Patrick Shanley
- @@pshanley88
