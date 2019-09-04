Classic SNES Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

Available through Nintendo Online on Thursday, iconic titles such as Super Mario World, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past will be available on Nintendo's subscription service, Nintendo Switch Online.

To further stoke the embers of nostalgia, Nintendo also revealed a Switch exclusive wireless SNES controller. Sporting the same classic purple and gray aesthetic of the original control stick, the new controller will utilize tech currently available in the Switch's Joy-Cons.

A full list of the games coming to SNES Nintendo Switch Online follows.

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Brawl Brothers

Breath of Fire

Demon’s Crest

F-Zero

Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

Kirby’s Dream Course

Kirby’s Dream Land 3

Pilotwings

Star Fox

Stunt Race FX

Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force

Super Ghouls’n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

Super Puyo Puyo 2

Super Soccer

Super Tennis