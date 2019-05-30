Marc Web in Talks to Direct Live-Action 'Snow White'

The film will feature new songs from 'La La Land' songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The filmmaker behind The Amazing Spider-Man films is casting his web on a Disney classic.

Marc Webb is in talks to direct a live-action remake of Snow White, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The project started taking shape in 2016, when The Girl on the Train screenwriter Erin Cressida was tapped to write the script. La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are writing new songs for the project, and Marc Platt is producing.

Webb rose to prominence with 2009's 500 Days of Summer, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel, and went on to helm The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 with Andrew Garfield.

Disney released its classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1937 as its first animated feature film. Based on Brothers Grimm fairytale, it was a big success for the studio and won an honorary Oscar at the 11th Academy Awards.

Disney is coming off of its live-action remake of Aladdin, which opened to a big $113 million over Memorial Day weekend, and it has Jon Favreau's live-action Lion King remake out in July.

Webb is repped by CAA.