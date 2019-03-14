'Snowpiercer' Prequel Graphic Novel Set for Fall

'Snowpiercer: Extinction' is set before the apocalyptic event that created the environment seen in the original comics and cult movie adaptation.

The story of Snowpiercer isn’t over yet. In fact, as Snowpiercer: Extinction, a new graphic novel from Titan Comics, makes clear, it’s literally just beginning.

The new graphic novel written by Triggerman author Matz with art from Snowpiercer co-creator Jean-Marc Rochette, is set before the extinction event that led to the original Snowpiercer graphic novel trilogy that inspired the cult movie and soon-to-debut television series.

Snowpiercer: Extinction will be published through Statix Press, the Titan Comics imprint dedicated to showcasing the vanguard of European and international comic book material; Snowpiercer was originally released as La Transperceneige by French publisher Casterman.

The franchise came to public attention with the release of 2014’s Snowpiercer movie adaptation, directed by Bong Joon-ho and starring Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton. A television series began development the following year, and was ordered to series by TNT in early 2018, with Orphan Black’s Graeme Manson as showrunner. There has been some controversy surrounding the TNT seires. Original showrunner Josh Friedman was ousted and pilot director Scott Derrickson quit, declining to return for reshoots as part of the show's new vision.

Snowpiercer: Extinction will be released in September.