'Solo': Han and Lando Gamble for a Ship in CinemaCon Footage

New footage from Solo: A Star Wars story debuted during Disney's studio presentation at CinemaCon on Tuesday.

It sees Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo in search of ship with Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra, who says she knows a smuggler turned sportsman who may have a lead on one.

Enter Donald Glover's Lando. “Everything you heard about me is true,” he warns Han.

The footage goes on to see Han and Lando locked in an intense game of Sabacc, gradually upping their bids until they are betting ships. Han, of course, not actually having a ship and Lando's presumably being the Millennium Falcon.

While the new look at the Star Wars film cuts off before the audience got a chance to see how the game ended, previous trailers (as well as Star Wars lore) have established that Lando was the original owner of the Millennium Falcon, and Han won the ship from him in a card game.

Ron Howard directs Solo for Disney and Lucasfilm, having stepped in for departed directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Disney also showed off a new Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer, teased Tim Burton's Dumbo and screened the beginning sequence from Pixar's Incredibles 2 during its presentation.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25.