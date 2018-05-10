9:55pm PT by THR staff

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' — First Reactions from the Premiere

Hollywood boarded the Millennium Falcon and is revealing how the ride was.
A small portion of the public has finally seen Solo: A Star Wars Story, and the first reactions are coming in.

The Star Wars spin-off had its premiere in Hollywood Thursday, where the audience watched Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and his friends zip around the galaxy in the Millennium Falcon. Other stars of the Ron Howard film include Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. 

The film shows the early years of Han Solo and will reveal how he comes into posession of the Millennium Falcon. Disney and Lucasfilm are releasing Solo on May 15. Official reviews for the film don't hit until May 15, so these are the first public responses to the film.

Here's what the crowd is saying:

