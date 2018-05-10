'Solo: A Star Wars Story' — First Reactions from the Premiere

Hollywood boarded the Millennium Falcon and is revealing how the ride was.

A small portion of the public has finally seen Solo: A Star Wars Story, and the first reactions are coming in.

The Star Wars spin-off had its premiere in Hollywood Thursday, where the audience watched Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and his friends zip around the galaxy in the Millennium Falcon. Other stars of the Ron Howard film include Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca.

The film shows the early years of Han Solo and will reveal how he comes into posession of the Millennium Falcon. Disney and Lucasfilm are releasing Solo on May 15. Official reviews for the film don't hit until May 15, so these are the first public responses to the film.

Here's what the crowd is saying:

#SoloAStarWarsStory: It takes a bit for it to find its feet and for AE to turn on enough charm to make you forget he’s not HF. But once it kicks into its hey-let’s-make-a-crew and yes-also-do-a-heist stuff, it totally flies. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 11, 2018

Thrilled to say #SoloAStarWarsStory WORKS. Cast crushed it - true to what we know yet energetic, fresh. Only subpar thing - at least forty minutes wasted on scenes where characters wolf down raw vidalia onions? Third act drags too. Still, this is a REAL Star Wars movie - loved it — ben mekler (@benmekler) May 11, 2018

It does take a bit to get used to Alden as Han, but after 30 minutes or so your brain adjusts. (Also I've now finally seen Clint Howard in a Star Wars movie.) #soloastarwarsstory — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 11, 2018

I figured if @DisneyStudios was willing to show 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' a few weeks before release it must be good and it absolutely is. Film is a blast and a welcome addition to the Star Wars universe. @RealRonHoward you did a great job. Congrats. pic.twitter.com/1pkWH2y6qE — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 11, 2018

This is the grungiest, most grunt-level blue collar #StarWars ever and I am here for it. #Solo — Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) May 11, 2018

Alden Ehrenreich is the real deal, Thandie Newton is who I want to be when I grow up, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s L3... well we’ll talk about that later. #SoloAStarWarsStory — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) May 11, 2018

Solo: A Star Wars Story is a goddamn delight. It’s a non-stop adventure packed with way more emotion than your expecting. You’ll have a smile on your face the whole time and leave eager for more. pic.twitter.com/fOsF7Tr95L — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 11, 2018

Boom. #SoloAStarWarsStory Loved it. Stay off the internet! Avoid spoilers! Great job @RealRonHoward and cast! — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) May 11, 2018

#SoloAStarWarsStory is reaaaaalllly good. Fun as hell. It’s a straight intergalactic heist movie, kind of refreshing to see a Star Wars movie w/o a Death Star or the rebellion’s fate at stake. Alden Ehrenreich is super impressive as Han, but L3 might be my favorite new character. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) May 11, 2018

Got out of #SoloAStarWarsStory and I’m completely floored. This movie seriously holds up! I was on the edge of my seat and had so much fun watching it! Interviewing the stars of the film tomorrow, cannot wait pic.twitter.com/7GAr6h2c8q — Jacki Jing (@JackiJing) May 11, 2018