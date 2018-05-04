'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Is No. 2 Preseller of Year in First 24 Hours

The Ron Howard film trails only 'Avengers: Infinity War' in its first day, according to ticket sellers Fandango and Atom Tickets.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is off to a strong start after tickets went on sale at 12:01 a.m. ET Friday morning.

Solo is the No. 2 movie this year in terms of 24 hours of presales, only trailing Avengers: Infinity War on both Fandango and Atom Tickets.

Fandango also reports that Solo has sold double the tickets that Marvel and Disney's Black Panther did in its first 24 hours. Black Panther, which is currently the highest grossing film of the year with $1.3 billion worldwide, holds the No. 3 spot in terms of 2018 24-hour presales on Fandango.

Disney and Lucasfilm's Solo is directed by Ron Howard, and is tracking to earn more than $160 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend. Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke star in the film, telling the early days of Han Solo and Chewie.

Earlier on Friday, Fandango announced a partnership with the voice-activated Google Assistant. Fandango, the largest online ticketing service, is also accessible on Amazon’s Alexa.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25.