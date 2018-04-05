'Solo: A Star Wars Story' to Premiere at Cannes

Han Solo is setting course for Cannes.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The screening will occur May 15, 10 days before the Lucasfilm project's official opening on May 25.

Solo stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo and Donald Glover stars as Lando Calrissian, as well as Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson. Ron Howard, who stepped in following the firing of Phil Lord and Chris Miller last June, directs the film.

Star Wars has had a presence at Cannes in the past. Both 2002's Attack of the Clones and 2005's Revenge of the Sith played out of competition at the festival. The previous three Star Wars films — 2015's The Force Awakens, 2016's Rogue One and 2017's The Last Jedi — have had their world premieres in Los Angeles. Howard brought his Da Vinci Code to the festival in 2006.

Cannes runs May 8 to May 19.