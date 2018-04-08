'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Trailer Drops: Han Meets Lando and Chewie, Takes Millennium Falcon for a Spin

The second full trailer for the 'Star Wars' spinoff hit Twitter on Sunday night.

The second full trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story has landed.

Just days after The Hollywood Reporter reported that the Star Wars spinoff was set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the trailer dropped on the official Star Wars Twitter account. The first full trailer debuted in early February following a quick, 40-second Super Bowl teaser.

The film stars Alden Ehrenreich as the iconic bounty-hunter-turned-Rebel-hero in his early days, when he first meets Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) during an "adventure" in the criminal underworld. Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Paul Bettany (Avengers: Infinity War) and Thandie Newton (Westworld) also star.

The new trailer shows Han meeting Lando and Chewie — including his surprise at finding out the latter is 190 years old — and taking the Millennium Falcon for a spin.

Direction of the film, originally helmed by Christopher Miller and Phillip Lord, changed hands in June 2017, when the pair and Lucasfilm split ways over "creative differences." Ron Howard has since taken over as director, with the release date remaining the same.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25.

Watch the latest trailer below.