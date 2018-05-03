'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Tracking for Record $160M-Plus Memorial Day Bow

The Ron Howard-directed standalone makes its world premiere May 10 in Los Angeles, followed by a stop at the Cannes Film Festival.

Disney and Lucasfilms' Solo: A Star Wars Story is tracking to open to record-breaking numbers over Memorial Day, not adjusted for inflation.

Directed by Ron Howard, the standalone film should zoom past $160 million over the four-day holiday weekend, according to tracking surveys. The current Memorial Day record-holder is Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End ($139.8 million).

Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke star in the Han Solo origin film, which is tracking ahead of fellow standalone film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in terms of key metrics, such as unaided awareness. In December 2016, Rogue One posted a three-day debut of $155.1 million.

Tracking is hardly an exact science. When Rogue One first came on tracking three weeks before its release, projections showed the movie debuting to $130 million-plus domestically.

Solo chronicles a young Han Solo and his adventures with the Wookiee Chewbacca, as well as his first encounter with Lando Calrissian.