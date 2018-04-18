'Solo: A Star Wars Story' TV Spot Shows More of Donald Glover's Lando

"Every ship isn't for everyone. She needs a particular type of pilot," Glover's character explains.

A new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story is giving a lot more love to Lando Calrissian.

In the recent teaser, Donald Glover's character is given a lot more screen time — just being cool and when given some action.

"What are you doing with hairy and the boy?" Lando asks Emilia Clarke's Kira at one point.

There is also the moment Lando introduces Han (Alden Ehrenreich) to the Millennium Falcon. "Every ship isn't for every one. She needs a particular type of pilot," Lando says in another instance.

There is also a glimpse of the two characters in a fire fight when Lando calls out to Han — and he sounds just like the original actor, Billy Dee Williams, when he called out to Han while hanging over the sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi.

Solo, directed by Ron Howard, is due out May 25.