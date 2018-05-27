8:29am PT by Patrick Brzeski
China Box Office: 'Solo' Bombs With Third-Place $10.1M Opening
The Millennium Falcon just malfunctioned and crashed to earth somewhere in China.
Putting in one of the worst opening-weekend performances of any Hollywood tentpole of recent memory, Disney and Lucasfilm's Solo: A Star Wars Story earned just $10.1 million in its first frame in China, according to early estimates from ticketing app Maoyan.
The sputtering start left the Han Solo origin story lagging in a distant third place behind two holdovers. Chinese romantic comedy How Long Will I Love U dominated with $25 million in its second weekend, while Avengers: Infinity War similarly trounced its fellow Disney title, earning approximately $18 million in its third frame.
The Disney Star Wars films have continually disappointed in the Middle Kingdom (for a deeper dive on why, see here), but the franchise's trajectory in the country is beginning to resemble a death spiral.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens earned $52 million over a two-day opening frame in 2016 (a number already below Disney's forecasts, sources told THR at the time). A year later, Rogue One slipped to $31 million over a full three-day frame, despite co-starring Donnie Yen and Jiang Wen, two of China's biggest actors. Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi then fared even worse, earning $28.7 million for a second-place start behind a local hit comedy.
Chinese filmgoers have always been somewhat cold to fantasy sci-fi, but even some of the genre's biggest recent bombs did better than Solo's opening. Paramount's Ghost in the Shell opened to $21 million last year; and Sony's 2016 stinker Passengers started with $14.8 million. Even Star Trek Beyond brought in $30.5 million in its first weekend.
Given that China is back to robust double-digit growth and set to overtake North America as the world's biggest film market within a few years, Disney marketers certainly have their work cut out for them. But pleasing diehard Star Wars fans in North America while finding a fresh way to appeal to Chinese moviegoers might take nothing less than a marketing miracle — could Boba Fett have been Jackie Chan under the helmet all along?
