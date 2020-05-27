HEAT VISION

Solstice, Studio 8 Partner for Thriller 'Mind Fall' From Oscar Winner Graham Moore

by Mia Galuppo
'The Connection' director Cedric Jimenez will helm.
Graham Moore   |   Christopher Polk/Getty Images
'The Connection' director Cedric Jimenez will helm.

Graham Moore, the Oscar-winning writer behind The Imitation Game, will pen the futuristic thriller Mind Fall for Solstice Studios and Studio 8.

The Connection director Cedric Jimenez has been tapped to helm the movie, which is set in the near future where illegal new technology allows specific memories to be removed from one person’s brain and inserted into another’s. The story follows one woman’s journey into the black market of memories, where she soon finds herself accused of murdering a man she has no recollection of knowing.

Heat Vision breakdown

Studio 8’s Jeff Robinov, Guy Danella and John Graham will produce the pic. Studio 8 and Solstice recently worked together on Robert Rodriguez’s action thriller Hypnotic starring Ben Affleck. 

Solstice will finance and distribute Mind Fall in the U.S. and handle international sales.

Moore is repped by CAA. Jimenez is repped by WME.

