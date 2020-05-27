Solstice, Studio 8 Partner for Thriller 'Mind Fall' From Oscar Winner Graham Moore

'The Connection' director Cedric Jimenez will helm.

Graham Moore, the Oscar-winning writer behind The Imitation Game, will pen the futuristic thriller Mind Fall for Solstice Studios and Studio 8.

The Connection director Cedric Jimenez has been tapped to helm the movie, which is set in the near future where illegal new technology allows specific memories to be removed from one person’s brain and inserted into another’s. The story follows one woman’s journey into the black market of memories, where she soon finds herself accused of murdering a man she has no recollection of knowing.

Heat Vision breakdown