Solstice, Studio 8 Partner for Thriller 'Mind Fall' From Oscar Winner Graham Moore
Graham Moore, the Oscar-winning writer behind The Imitation Game, will pen the futuristic thriller Mind Fall for Solstice Studios and Studio 8.
The Connection director Cedric Jimenez has been tapped to helm the movie, which is set in the near future where illegal new technology allows specific memories to be removed from one person’s brain and inserted into another’s. The story follows one woman’s journey into the black market of memories, where she soon finds herself accused of murdering a man she has no recollection of knowing.
Heat Vision breakdown
Studio 8’s Jeff Robinov, Guy Danella and John Graham will produce the pic. Studio 8 and Solstice recently worked together on Robert Rodriguez’s action thriller Hypnotic starring Ben Affleck.
Solstice will finance and distribute Mind Fall in the U.S. and handle international sales.
Moore is repped by CAA. Jimenez is repped by WME.
- Mia Galuppo
- mia.galuppo@thr.com
- @miagaluppo
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
-
-
-
-
by Graeme McMillan