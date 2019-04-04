Some 'Avengers: Endgame' Opening Day Tickets Going For $200-Plus on eBay

The demand for tickets when they went on sale Tuesday was so overwhelming it crashed AMC's site and app.

Avengers: Endgame advance ticket sales broke records this week, and those not lucky enough to snag one still have a shot on the secondary market — for a mini Tony Stark fortune.

Tickets for opening day (April 26) of Endgame are going for hundreds, even thousands of dollars in dozens of listings on eBay. While price spikes for tickets in secondary markets are common for high-profile sports events or concerts, it is unusual to see a wide-release theatrical film garner such interest from fans. Endgame tickets for a number of states are listed on eBay.

Fandango declined to comment on secondary-market sales. AMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment about its chain being listed on several auctions.

Endgame tickets were not easy to get when they dropped Tuesday morning along with a final teaser for the Marvel film. The demand was so overwhelming that AMC's site and app crashed due to traffic volume approximately 10 times higher than normal, and double AMC’s previous record (set on the day tickets for Star Wars: The Force Awakens went on sale). Visitors using Fandango were put in a queue for up to 30 minutes for Endgame tickets during the site's single best-selling day ever.

Not long after advance tickets went on sale, #AvengersEndgametickets was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter as fans expressed their frustration with the clogged ticketing websites.

Along with the minute-long final teaser released Tuesday, footage from Endgame was screened at CinemaCon on Wednesday, showing Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) telling the Avengers they are going to kill Thanos (Josh Brolin). She notes that while they failed before (Avengers: Infinity War), this time would be different: "Before, you didn't have me."

Endgame is poised for a huge opening at the domestic box office, with early tracking coming in at anywhere from $200 million-$250 million over the April 26-28 weekend. Infinity War opened to $257.6 million on the same weekend in April 2018, marking the biggest North American launch of all time, unadjusted for inflation. When Infinity War first came up on tracking, it was tipped for a debut of $185 million-$225 million.