'Star Trek: Discovery' Star Sonequa Martin-Green in Talks to Join LeBron James in 'Space Jam 2'

Ryan Coogler is one of the producers to the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 live-action/animation hybrid.

Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green is going boldly where few have gone before: Space Jam 2.

The actress is in negotiations to star opposite LeBron James in the CG animation/live-action hybrid sequel to the popular 1996 movie.

Terence Nance is directing the feature project that once again combines Warners’ Looney Tunes and NBA stars. Plot details are being kept off the court and it is unclear who Martin-Green would play but it is understood to be the female lead.

Warners and the producers tested actresses earlier in the month with those on the shortlist traveling to the L.A. Lakers’ training facility in El Segundo for the final round, according to sources.

Ryan Coogler is producing Space Jam 2 with Charles Ebersol and Maverick Carter. James is exec producing with Justin Lin.

Martin-Green plays science officer Michael Burnham on Discovery, which streams on CBS All-Access, and is the fist black woman to lead a Star Trek series. Before landing that role, Martin-Green was a long-time supporting actress on AMC’s The Walking Dead, playing fan-favorite character Sasha Williams.

She is repped by Gersh.