'Sonic' and the Costs of Fan Anger

When it comes to an IP, one that already has limited, niche appeal, like video game adaptations, that the studio hopes to broaden, there’s something to be said about winning fan reception. There are plenty of properties that can use, even thrive on, significant changes, regardless of initial opinion from fandom. Take Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, or even the less critically-acclaimed, but financial viable Transformers series, at least in its earlier days, for example. For all the complains about the “grounded” nature of Nolan’s Batman world, and initial skepticism over Heath Ledger’s casting of the Joker, these elements not only won over fans and non-fans alike but became accepted foundations within the medium and mythology of Batman. And Bay’s Transformers didn’t resemble the G1 models of the action figures and cartoons that many had grown up with, but they still found their own global fanbase and hooked a new generation who hadn’t been there for their popularity in the 80s. When Bumblebee (2018) attempted to revitalize the property, and utilized the G1 models, the film didn’t find the audience it deserved, showing that sometimes giving the fans what they want doesn’t mean the fans will show up. This is always the gamble with giving into fan service in a climate where the number of online voices doesn’t equate to the number of ticket sales.

With long-running series and properties that have been adapted numerous times, it’s a lot easier to take gambles and tick off the fanbase. Sometimes it pays off, like the casting of Daniel Craig as a blonde James Bond, a controversy that seems absurd nearly 20 years later. Sometimes it doesn’t, like the five attempts across film and television to follow James Cameron’s T2: Judgement Day (1991). And sometimes we’re left in a never-ending war of arguments for and against, such is the case with Zack Snyder Man of Steel (2013) and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). Personally, taking gambles with these properties is something worth fighting for. After all, there’s no artistic reward in doing what’s already been done before, and in simply making films for immediate adoration. The notion of making movie simply to appeal to a fanbase is an empty win, and ultimately feels pointless because fandom is such an incredibly fickle and nebulous thing.

Fan demands are not without their repercussions either. Franchises and careers have lived and died according to the word of mouth of fans, sometimes fairly and sometimes not.

It feels impossible to talk about Sonic the Hedgehog without commenting on the fact that the visual effects company, Moving Picture Company (MPC), that did much of the VFX work for the Sonic currently seen in theaters, shut down its Vancouver office in December, leaving many artists who worked on the redesign unemployed.

It's unknown if the closure was related to Sonic, or the result of other circumstances. Still, VFX artists are often blamed for decisions and design choices that were not on them, and after the Cats segment during last Sunday’s Oscars, a number of those artists are starting to push back against being used as scapegoats.

The changes made to Sonic resulted in what is a more visually appealing movie, and there are many VFX artists we can thank for that. But it’s dangerous to think of the fan reception to the original design and the studio’s quick response to change that design as something that should be normalized. Sonic feels like a special case, and perhaps a lesson to filmmakers looking to expand the audience of niche properties. But we shouldn’t expect studios to be held for ransom by fans, and for them to cater to our demands, because ultimately filmmaking isn’t a medium that can rely on a quick patch or a democratic conversation between developers and fans, like video games. When we go to the movies, we take the risk of seeing something that may not fit within our expectations as fans, and we may leave surprised or disappointed, but ultimately that’s what makes the game worth playing.