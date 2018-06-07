Tika Sumpter Joining James Marsden in 'Sonic the Hedgehog'

The movie based on the SEGA character will use a mix of live action and CGI.

Tika Sumpter is joining James Marsden in Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Heat Vision has confirmed.

Based on the classic SEGA video game character, the pic will use a mix of live action and CGI and will be helmed by first-time feature director Jeff Fowler, who is known for the 2005 Oscar-nominated short Gopher Broke.

Neal H. Moritz is producing the film, with Deadpool director Tim Miller executive producing, along with Toby Ascher. Patrick Casey and Josh Miller wrote the first draft of the screenplay, and Oren Uziel wrote the most recent draft.

Sumpter's upcoming projects include Paramount's Tyler Perry comedy The List, also starring Tiffany Haddish; and Fox Searchlight's Robert Redford-starring crime dramedy The Old Man and the Gun.

Sonic the Hedgehog is set to open Nov. 15, 2019.