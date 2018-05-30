James Marsden to Star in 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movie

James Marsden is ready to put on his running shoes.

The Westworld actor is set to star in Sonic the Hedgehog, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Paramount's upcoming film based on the classic SEGA video game character will use a mix of live action and CGI. Sonic will be helmed by first-time features director Jeff Fowler, who is known for the 2005 Oscar-nominated short Gopher Broke.

Marsden rose to mainstream prominence with the role of Scott Summers/Cyclops in 2000's X-Men and its sequels, and currently stars as Teddy Flood on the HBO sci-fi hit Westworld.

Neal H. Moritz is producing the Sonic film, with Deadpool director Tim Miller executive producing, along with Toby Ascher. Dmitri Johnson and Dan Jevons will serve as co-producers. Patrick Casey and Josh Miller wrote the first draft of Sonic and Oren Uziel wrote on the most recent draft.

SEGA introduced Sonic in 1991, with the speedy hedgehog meant to rival Nintendo's Mario. The cast of characters in the games include Tails and Knuckles, and chief villain Doctor Eggman Robotnik. Sonic games have sold more than 360 million copies during the character's history.

Sonic the Hedgehog will open Nov. 15, 2019. Marsden is repped by CAA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.