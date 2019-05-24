'Sonic the Hedgehog' Pushed Back by 3 Months After Outcry Over Character Design

Sonic the Hedgehog is hitting the breaks.

Director Jeff Fowler said on Friday that the film will now open on Feb. 14, 2020, a delay of three months from its original Nov. 8 date.

"Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right," Fowler tweeted Friday.

The move comes after an outcry following the first trailer for the film prompted Fowler and his team to rethink the design for the character of Sonic. The look of the classic videogame character was widely criticized online, and Fowler said at the time they would rethink it.

"Thank you for the support. And the criticism," Fowler tweeted May 2 following the backlash. "The message is loud and clear ... you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be... #sonicmovie #gottafixfast"

Ben Schwartz voices Sonic while James Marsden and Jim Carrey also star in live-action roles in the Paramount film.

Sonic enters a rather competitive February corridor. It now opens opposite Fox's upcoming Kingsman prequel, and will come one week after Warner Bros.' and DC's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which stars Margot Robbie.

When Fowler first announced that Sonic would be redesigned, it led to questions of how the visual effects team would possibly make that happen ahead of the release. In a nod to that question, Fowler hashtagged Friday morning's tweet this way: #novfxartistswereharmedinthemakingofthismovie"