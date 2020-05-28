'Sonic' Sequel in the Works at Paramount

Sonic the Hedgehog, now the highest-grossing video game movie of all time domestically, was something of an underdog success story. After its first trailer drew criticism, the pic was delayed and the title character was redesigned. The film went on to be a commercial and critical hit, earning $306.7 million globally, a figure that could go higher as it has not yet opened in China, Japan and other territories.

Sonic has also been a hit on digital, with Paramount touting it as selling nearly 2 million units after being released early amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher and Toru Nakahara are producing the follow-up, with Hajime Satomi, Haruki Satomi and Tim Miller executive producing.