'Sonic' Sequel in the Works at Paramount

by Aaron Couch
Jeff Fowler will be back in the director's chair.
Paramount is moving forward with more Sonic the Hedgehog. The studio and Sega Sammy are in early development on a sequel to the video game adaptation, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. 

Jeff Fowler will be back in the director's chair, with Pat Casey and Josh Miller returning to write the script. The first Sonic opened in February, with Ben Schwartz voice-starring as the Sega character and James Marsden, Jim Carrey and Tika Sumpter starring in live-action roles.

Sonic the Hedgehog, now the highest-grossing video game movie of all time domestically, was something of an underdog success story. After its first trailer drew criticism, the pic was delayed and the title character was redesigned. The film went on to be a commercial and critical hit, earning $306.7 million globally, a figure that could go higher as it has not yet opened in China, Japan and other territories.

Sonic has also been a hit on digital, with Paramount touting it as selling nearly 2 million units after being released early amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher and Toru Nakahara are producing the follow-up, with Hajime Satomi, Haruki Satomi and Tim Miller executive producing.

