HEAT VISION
Sony Sets PlayStation 5 Release Date
by Ryan Parker
"It's nice to be able to say it," says Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan.
The next PlayStation is on the way.
Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan told Wired the Playstation 5 will be released in time for the holidays next year.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
"It's nice to be able to say it," Ryan told Wired. "Like a giant burden has been lifted from my shoulders."
More to come...
- Ryan Parker
- ryan.parker@thr.com
- @theryanparker
by Brian Davids
by Alexandra Del Rosario
