Sony Sets PlayStation 5 Release Date

by Ryan Parker
"It's nice to be able to say it," says Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan.
PlayStation   |   Chesnot/Getty Images
The next PlayStation is on the way. 

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan told Wired the Playstation 5 will be released in time for the holidays next year.

"It's nice to be able to say it," Ryan told Wired. "Like a giant burden has been lifted from my shoulders."

