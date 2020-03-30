Sony Delays Release of 'Morbius,' 'Ghostbusters,' More Films Due to Coronavirus

The World War II drama Greyhound — starring Tom Hanks, who himself is recovering from the coronavirus — is now undated (it has been moved several times, and was most recently set to open in early June). Likewise, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway has moved yet again, and won't open in cinemas until Jan. 15, 2021, instead of this coming August.

One Sony title that is being moved up is the Kevin Hart drama Fatherhood, which will now unfurl on Oct. 23 instead of Jan. 15, 2021.

The Sony titles join a long list of studio tentpoles, including Mulan, No Time to Die and A Quiet Place Part II, which have been postponed due to the pandemic, leaving the upcoming theatrical calendar.

Major U.S. cities and moviegoing markets across the globe have rolled out protective measures, closing all non-essential businesses and issuing "shelter-in-place" warnings. AMC and Regal — the two largest theaters chains operating in the U.S. — announced an indefinite closure of their venues, while other smaller chains like Alamo Drafthouse and Cinemark have announced their own closures.