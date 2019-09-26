Sony Developing 'Spider-Man' Spinoff 'Madame Web'

Introduced in 1980’s The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210, Madame Web is a clairvoyant mutant who specializes in predicting the future specifically of Spider-themed superheroes, having mentored not only Peter Parker’s alter-ego, but also multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman. Traditionally depicted as a blind, paralyzed old woman, she is surrounded by a web-like machine necessary to keep her alive, meaning that she stays away from direct conflict, favoring the option to send others to do the physical stuff on her behalf.

Sony has the film rights to both Spider-Man and numerous characters connected to him. In addition to Morbius, which opens July 31, 2020, the studio also has Venom 2 and multiple Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse followups in the works. The Madame Web news comes weeks after the studio had a high profile split with Marvel Studios over use of Spider-Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Spider-Man: Far From Home, the most recent film to star Tom Holland as the superhero, stands as Sony's highest grossing movie ever with more than $1.12 billion globally.

—Graeme McMillan contributed to this story.