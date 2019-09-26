HEAT VISION

Sony Developing 'Spider-Man' Spinoff 'Madame Web'

by Aaron Couch
'Morbius' writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless are penning the script.
Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama are penning a 'Madame Web' film.   |   John Romita Jr./Marvel Entertainment
'Morbius' writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless are penning the script.

Sony is continuing to spin its web of Spider-Man. The studio is developing a movie based on the Spider-Man character Madame Web, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

As first reported by Collider, the film has screenwriters Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless penning a script. The duo are behind Morbius, Jared Leto's Spider-Man spinoff about a living vampire. Sony's Palak Patel is overseeing the project. The studio declined to comment.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Introduced in 1980’s The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210, Madame Web is a clairvoyant mutant who specializes in predicting the future specifically of Spider-themed superheroes, having mentored not only Peter Parker’s alter-ego, but also multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman. Traditionally depicted as a blind, paralyzed old woman, she is surrounded by a web-like machine necessary to keep her alive, meaning that she stays away from direct conflict, favoring the option to send others to do the physical stuff on her behalf.

Sony has the film rights to both Spider-Man and numerous characters connected to him. In addition to Morbius, which opens July 31, 2020, the studio also has Venom 2 and multiple Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse followups in the works. The Madame Web news comes weeks after the studio had a high profile split with Marvel Studios over use of Spider-Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Spider-Man: Far From Home, the most recent film to star Tom Holland as the superhero, stands as Sony's highest grossing movie ever with more than $1.12 billion globally.

—Graeme McMillan contributed to this story.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Sanrio's 'Gudetama' to Star in New Graphic Novel Series (Exclusive)
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. Harley Quinn to Take Over New York in Time for Comic Con
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Brian Crecente
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Patrick Shanley
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Little Shop of Horrors': Theater Review
by Jordan Riefe
2.
'Lucy in the Sky' Team on Going Diaper-Less in Famed Astronaut Story: "We Don't Need to Punish Her"
by Kirsten Chuba
3.
Elizabeth Banks Honored by New 'Charlie's Angels' Trio, Busy Philipps at Pioneer of the Year Dinner
by Katie Campione
4.
Sony Developing 'Spider-Man' Spinoff 'Madame Web'
by Aaron Couch
5.
Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey Detail How Weinstein Investigation Led to 'She Said'
by Suzy Evans