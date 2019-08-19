Sony's 'Dreams' and 'Concrete Genie' Top Gamescom Awards

But the bulk of this year's Gamescom Awards, handed out on the eve of European's largest gaming convention, which runs Aug. 20-24 in Cologne, Germany, were for franchise titles. DOOM Eternal, the latest blood spattered entry in the iconic first-person shooter series, won Best Action Game; inXile Entertainment's Wasteland 3, distributed by Koch Media, took Best Role Playing Game; Microsoft's Gears 5 won for Best XBox One title, and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awaking, the latest version of the rescue-the-princess classic, won in the Best Nintendo Switch Game category.

Ubisoft picked up two Gamescom awards, taking Best PC Game for strategic actioner Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Best Sports Game for Roller Champions.

Other winners included THQ Nordic's Desperados III for Best Strategy Game, Codemasters' Grid, which won Best Racing Game, Planet Zoo from Frontier for Best Simulation Game, and HandyGames' Battle Chasers: Nightwar - Mobile Edition, which won in the Best Mobile Game category.

Gamescom attendees, including the hundreds of thousands of ordinary gamers who will be flooding the Cologne convention center over the next four days, will vote for the winners in several other categories, which will be announced on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 3:30 p.m. local time. These include best games company, a "Most Wanted" consumer award, a Gamescom Indie Award and the inaugural Heart of Gaming Award.