Sony's 'Dreams' Wins Best Of Gamescom Award

The Gamescom jury was won over by Dreams' “at once powerful while also accessible” toolbox. The title also won the Most Original Game prize and the honor for Best Sony PlayStation 4 Game, announced earlier.

Borderlands 3, the latest installment in 2K's irreverent action shooter, won the coveted Most Wanted award, as the most highly-anticipated title among ordinary fans at this year's Gamescom. Borderlands 3 also won Best Multiplayer Game.

In other fan-chosen categories, German group PietSmiet won the Best Streamer/Let's Player honor and Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. was voted the Best eSports Experience at Gamescom. El Hijo, a non-violent stealth game from Berlin-based Honig Studios won the Gamescom Indie Award for best independently-developed title.

THQ Nordic, publisher of such titles Darksiders Genesis and Destroy All Humans, was voted Best Games Company of Gamescom 2019, with their hit title Desperados III voted Best Strategy Game.

The inaugural Heart of Gaming award was given by the jury to Gamescom fans themselves for their embracing of diversity within the gaming community, in particular the support for accessibility for gamers with physical handicaps at the 2019 event.



Winners of the 2019 Gamescom Awards



Best of Gamescom

Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment



Best VR / AR Game

Marvel’s Iron Man, Sony Interactive Entertainment



Best Hardware / Technology

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, Microsoft



Best Multiplayer Game

Borderlands 3, 2K



Best Ongoing Game

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Capcom Entertainment



Consumer awards



Best Booth

Indie Arena Booth, Super Crowd Entertainment



Best eSports Experience

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gamescom 2019 Invitational, Nintendo



Best Streamer/Let's Player

PietSmiet



Gamescom "Most Wanted" Consumer Award

Borderlands 3, 2K

Gamescom global awards



Best Games Company

THQ Nordic



HEART OF GAMING Award

Diversity with a focus on accessibility



Gamescom Indie award

El Hijo, Honig Studios



Best of CAMPUS

Super Size Hero, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg



Previously announced winners:



Best Action Adventure Game

Blacksad: Under the Skin, astragon Entertainment



Best Action Game

DOOM Eternal, Bethesda



Best Family Game

Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment



Best Racing Game

Grid, Codemasters



Best Role Playing Game

Wasteland 3, InXile/Deep Silver



Best Simulation Game

Planet Zoo, Frontier



Best Sports Game

Roller Champions, Ubisoft



Best Strategy Game

Desperados III, Mimimi Productions



Most Original Game

Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment



Platform Awards



Best Microsoft Xbox One Game

Gears 5, Microsoft



Best Nintendo Switch Game

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Nintendo



Best Sony PlayStation 4 Game

Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment



Best Mobile Game

Battle Chasers: Nightwar - Mobile Edition, HandyGames



Best PC Game

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft