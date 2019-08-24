HEAT VISION

Sony's 'Dreams' Wins Best Of Gamescom Award

by Scott Roxborough
2K's 'Borderlands 3' scored the coveted Most Wanted consumer honor, as well as Best Multiplayer Game, as Europe's largest electronics entertainment showcase wrapped up Saturday.
Dreams, the multi-game video game and game creation platform developed by British studio Media Molecule has been voted the Best of Gamescom 2019.

The original title, published by Sony Interactive Entertainment and released on PlayStation 4 earlier this year, turns players into game developers, providing a sandbox full of digital tools for them to create user-generated content in the form of fully fledged video games, as well as music, art and 3D sculptures, to share with other players. The video games so created can be played within Dreams.

The Gamescom jury was won over by Dreams' “at once powerful while also accessible” toolbox. The title also won the Most Original Game prize and the honor for Best Sony PlayStation 4 Game, announced earlier.

Borderlands 3, the latest installment in 2K's irreverent action shooter, won the coveted Most Wanted award, as the most highly-anticipated title among ordinary fans at this year's Gamescom. Borderlands 3 also won Best Multiplayer Game.

In other fan-chosen categories, German group PietSmiet won the Best Streamer/Let's Player honor and Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. was voted the Best eSports Experience at Gamescom. El Hijo, a non-violent stealth game from Berlin-based Honig Studios won the Gamescom Indie Award for best independently-developed title.

THQ Nordic, publisher of such titles Darksiders Genesis and Destroy All Humans, was voted Best Games Company of Gamescom 2019, with their hit title Desperados III voted Best Strategy Game.

The inaugural Heart of Gaming award was given by the jury to Gamescom fans themselves for their embracing of diversity within the gaming community, in particular the support for accessibility for gamers with physical handicaps at the 2019 event.   

Winners of the 2019 Gamescom Awards

Best of Gamescom
Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best VR / AR Game
Marvel’s Iron Man, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Hardware / Technology
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, Microsoft

Best Multiplayer Game
Borderlands 3, 2K

Best Ongoing Game
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Capcom Entertainment

Consumer awards

Best Booth
Indie Arena Booth, Super Crowd Entertainment

Best eSports Experience
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gamescom 2019 Invitational, Nintendo

Best Streamer/Let's Player
PietSmiet

Gamescom "Most Wanted" Consumer Award
Borderlands 3, 2K

Gamescom global awards

Best Games Company
THQ Nordic

HEART OF GAMING Award
Diversity with a focus on accessibility

Gamescom Indie award
El Hijo, Honig Studios

Best of CAMPUS
Super Size Hero, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg

Previously announced winners:

Best Action Adventure Game
Blacksad: Under the Skin, astragon Entertainment

Best Action Game
DOOM Eternal, Bethesda

Best Family Game
Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Racing Game
Grid, Codemasters

Best Role Playing Game
Wasteland 3, InXile/Deep Silver

Best Simulation Game
Planet Zoo, Frontier

Best Sports Game
Roller Champions, Ubisoft

Best Strategy Game
Desperados III, Mimimi Productions
 
Most Original Game
Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform Awards

Best Microsoft Xbox One Game
Gears 5, Microsoft

Best Nintendo Switch Game
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Nintendo

Best Sony PlayStation 4 Game
Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Mobile Game
Battle Chasers: Nightwar - Mobile Edition, HandyGames

Best PC Game
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft


 

