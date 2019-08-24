Sony's 'Dreams' Wins Best Of Gamescom Award
Dreams, the multi-game video game and game creation platform developed by British studio Media Molecule has been voted the Best of Gamescom 2019.
The original title, published by Sony Interactive Entertainment and released on PlayStation 4 earlier this year, turns players into game developers, providing a sandbox full of digital tools for them to create user-generated content in the form of fully fledged video games, as well as music, art and 3D sculptures, to share with other players. The video games so created can be played within Dreams.
The Gamescom jury was won over by Dreams' “at once powerful while also accessible” toolbox. The title also won the Most Original Game prize and the honor for Best Sony PlayStation 4 Game, announced earlier.
Borderlands 3, the latest installment in 2K's irreverent action shooter, won the coveted Most Wanted award, as the most highly-anticipated title among ordinary fans at this year's Gamescom. Borderlands 3 also won Best Multiplayer Game.
In other fan-chosen categories, German group PietSmiet won the Best Streamer/Let's Player honor and Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. was voted the Best eSports Experience at Gamescom. El Hijo, a non-violent stealth game from Berlin-based Honig Studios won the Gamescom Indie Award for best independently-developed title.
THQ Nordic, publisher of such titles Darksiders Genesis and Destroy All Humans, was voted Best Games Company of Gamescom 2019, with their hit title Desperados III voted Best Strategy Game.
The inaugural Heart of Gaming award was given by the jury to Gamescom fans themselves for their embracing of diversity within the gaming community, in particular the support for accessibility for gamers with physical handicaps at the 2019 event.
Winners of the 2019 Gamescom Awards
Best of Gamescom
Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best VR / AR Game
Marvel’s Iron Man, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Hardware / Technology
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, Microsoft
Best Multiplayer Game
Borderlands 3, 2K
Best Ongoing Game
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Capcom Entertainment
Consumer awards
Best Booth
Indie Arena Booth, Super Crowd Entertainment
Best eSports Experience
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gamescom 2019 Invitational, Nintendo
Best Streamer/Let's Player
PietSmiet
Gamescom "Most Wanted" Consumer Award
Borderlands 3, 2K
Gamescom global awards
Best Games Company
THQ Nordic
HEART OF GAMING Award
Diversity with a focus on accessibility
Gamescom Indie award
El Hijo, Honig Studios
Best of CAMPUS
Super Size Hero, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg
Previously announced winners:
Best Action Adventure Game
Blacksad: Under the Skin, astragon Entertainment
Best Action Game
DOOM Eternal, Bethesda
Best Family Game
Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Racing Game
Grid, Codemasters
Best Role Playing Game
Wasteland 3, InXile/Deep Silver
Best Simulation Game
Planet Zoo, Frontier
Best Sports Game
Roller Champions, Ubisoft
Best Strategy Game
Desperados III, Mimimi Productions
Most Original Game
Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Platform Awards
Best Microsoft Xbox One Game
Gears 5, Microsoft
Best Nintendo Switch Game
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Nintendo
Best Sony PlayStation 4 Game
Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Mobile Game
Battle Chasers: Nightwar - Mobile Edition, HandyGames
Best PC Game
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft
Scott Roxborough
- Scott.Roxborough@THR.com
- @sroxborough
by Trilby Beresford
by Aaron Couch
by Aaron Couch
by the Associated Press
by Trilby Beresford
by Borys Kit, Lesley Goldberg