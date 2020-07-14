The Soska Twins to Direct BlindSide Game Adaptation for Radar Pictures (Exclusive)
Twin horror directors Jen and Sylvia Soska, also known as the Soska Sisters, are set to write, direct and produce Unseen, a feature based on the audio-only mobile adventure game BlindSide.
The project is in development after Radar Pictures secured the film rights to BlindSide, an audio horror game without video and popular with both blind and sighted users. The Soska twins are currently penning the screenplay for Unseen, a horror feature about a Boston couple who wake up blind in a terrifying world they cannot recognize.
Heat Vision breakdown
As the couple claw their way through this terrifying new reality, they fear their sanity slipping away. They sense the presence of a strange new species, one for which light is not a priority. Michael Napoliello, Maria Frisk and Alex Power will produce the movie for Radar.
"Unseen is a horror film experience completely unlike any other before it. This film will truly bring the fear of the unknown to life by putting the focus of storytelling on what you hear," the Soska sisters said in a statement.
Radar's Ted Field is executive producing Unseen. His movie credits include Jumanji, Amityville Horror, The Last Samurai and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
The Soskas made a name with the 2012 slasher pic American Mary, and more recently remade David Cronenberg's 1977 horror movie Rabid.
"I enjoyed what the Soskas did with their twist on Cronenberg's Rabid. Their work as writers and directors embraces classic genre elements and adds a fresh, visceral quality. I look forward to seeing what we create with Unseen," Field said in a statement.
- Etan Vlessing
- @etanvlessing
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Borys Kit
-
-
-
by Rick Porter
-