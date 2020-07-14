The Soska Twins to Direct BlindSide Game Adaptation for Radar Pictures (Exclusive)

As the couple claw their way through this terrifying new reality, they fear their sanity slipping away. They sense the presence of a strange new species, one for which light is not a priority. Michael Napoliello, Maria Frisk and Alex Power will produce the movie for Radar.

"Unseen is a horror film experience completely unlike any other before it. This film will truly bring the fear of the unknown to life by putting the focus of storytelling on what you hear," the Soska sisters said in a statement.

Radar's Ted Field is executive producing Unseen. His movie credits include Jumanji, Amityville Horror, The Last Samurai and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

The Soskas made a name with the 2012 slasher pic American Mary, and more recently remade David Cronenberg's 1977 horror movie Rabid.

"I enjoyed what the Soskas did with their twist on Cronenberg's Rabid. Their work as writers and directors embraces classic genre elements and adds a fresh, visceral quality. I look forward to seeing what we create with Unseen," Field said in a statement.