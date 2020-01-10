'Space Camp' Remake in the Works at Disney+ (Exclusive)

Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, Saturday Night Live writers now making in-roads into the movie space, have been hired to pen the script.

John Rickard, whose credits include Rampage and Fist Fight, is producing the project that is being developed by Disney’s live action film division.

Camp told of a group of teens attending an astronaut camp near Cape Canaveral, Florida. Allowed to sit in a space shuttle during a routine engine test, the group finds itself in a life or death predicament when they are accidentally launched into space. They must work together to find oxygen and ultimately bring the shuttle home for a landing.

The movie starred '80s mainstay Lea Thompson, Kelly Preston, Tate Donovan and, in his theatrical feature debut, a young Joaquin Phoenix, then going by the name Leaf Phoenix. The film did not take off at the box office when it was released in the summer of 1986, with some attributing the performance to timing as the movie followed January’s nation-scarring Challenger space shuttle disaster.

Day and Seidell are making quite the roost for themselves at Disney+ as Camp marks their third project for the streaming division. They wrote the Home Alone reboot that will star Jojo Rabbit breakout Archie Yates and they are also writing a new live-action take on 1980s animated series, Inspector Gadget.