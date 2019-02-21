'Space Jam 2' Books Summer 2021 Release Date

The studio also moves up 'Godzilla vs. Kong' to avoid a showdown with 'Fast and Furious 9.'

Space Jam 2 has a date to bounce into theaters.

Warner Bros. announced Thursday it will open the LeBron James pic on July 16, 2021. Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler is teaming with James on the long-anticipated followup to the Michael Jordan-Bugs Bunny hit Space Jam.

Coogler is producing Space Jam 2, which Terence Nance, who created HBO's Random Acts of Flynes, is directing. It will be James' first starring role after a successful turn as a supporting character in the 2015 Amy Schumer comedy Trainwreck.

In another change to the studio's release calendar, Godzilla Vs. Kong has moved up its release date by nearly two months from May 22, 2020 to March 13, 2020. Last week, Universal shifted its untitled ninth Fast and Furious movie to the same May date, setting up set up a potential showdown between the two franchises. The pileup will now be avoided.

Death Note filmmaker Adam Wingard is at the helm of Godzilla Vs. Kong, which will pit the two iconic monsters against one another. Warner Bros. and Legendary began setting up this confrontation with the 2014 Godzilla reboot, and continued to lay the groundwork with 2016's Kong: Skull Island. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is due out May 31 of this year.

Warner Bros. is also shifting the release of its third Annabelle movie from July 3 to June 28 of this year.

Gary Dauberman, who wrote the first two Annabelle movies, is making his directorial debut with the next Annabelle installment. The Conjuring stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will reprise their roles in the spinoff of that series.