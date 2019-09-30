'Spencer and Locke' Returning For New Comic Book Series (Exclusive)

Pepose and Santiago are keeping quiet about what to expect from the third series beyond releasing this teaser image, but they did let slip that the tagline for the series is, “His partner was imaginary… but the reckoning is all real.”

It’s worth noting that the image recreates the cover of the first issues of both previous series — the toy version of Spencer, battered and holding a smoking gun — but this version makes three additions: An orange cat’s head, a rat peeking around the corner of Spencer’s foot and some discarded peanut shells… If only there were some obvious newspaper strip parallels to found there…

More information about Spencer and Locke 3 will be released soon. Pepose and publisher Action Lab Comics will be at New York Comic Con at booth 3044 from Oct. 3 through Oct. 6 in the Javits Center.