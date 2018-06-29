Marvel's 'Spider-Verse' Getting a Sequel With 'Spider-Geddon'

Dan Slott might have finished his 10-year run on Marvel’s Amazing Spider-Man comic book, but that doesn’t mean that he’s done with the web-headed superhero. Instead, he’s teaming up with writer Christos Gage and artist Jorge Molina for Spider-Geddon, a sequel to the 2014 fan-favorite Spider-Verse storyline.

Announced today by Marvel, details about Spider-Geddon remain thin on the ground — the company promises more information “over the next few weeks,” which likely means some kind of reveal at San Diego Comic-Con, which is just three weeks away. It will once again team different incarnations of Spider-Man from parallel dimensions as they deal with the threat of Spider-Verse’s villain, Morlun.

“Spider-Verse took the multitudes of Spider-Characters and put them all on the same stage and we've been playing with it ever since,” editor Nick Lowe said in a statement from the publisher. “Spider-Geddon straps dynamite to that stage and blows it to smithereens. The most dangerous spider-villain ever, Morlun, and his family of Inheritors were trapped in the perfect prison at the end of Spider-Verse. But like in any super hero story, there's always a way out and you won't believe how these Spider-Eaters get out. But they’re out and they want revenge.”

Gage, who will serve as lead writer on the project with input from Slott, added, “Of course, I'd be remiss not to mention how excited I am about once again writing REDACTED, the REDACTED! Is he the hero Spider-Geddon needs...or the biggest threat to our world? Comics should be fun, thrilling, and a little scary. With Spider-Geddon, we're looking to deliver on all counts.”

The storyline begins this October, in advance of this December's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated movie, which also features Spider-Men from multiple realities meeting. The idea of offering a comic book sequel to a storyline to accompany a movie inspired by the original isn't new; Marvel did the same thing with 2016's Civil War II, which was released at the same time as Captain America: Civil War. Both were, of course, inspired by the 2006 comic book series Civil War.