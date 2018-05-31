A Eulogy for a Fallen Spider-Man Character

[This story contains spoilers for Amazing Spider-Man No. 800]

Death is no stranger when it comes to the world of Spider-Man. For a character who has remained one of Marvel’s most optimistic, and humorous heroes, Peter Parker has experienced his fair share of tragedy. It is of course the very thing that drives his mantra “with great power, comes great responsibility.” In Wednesday's release of the anniversary issue The Amazing Spider-Man No. 800, which ends writer Dan Slott’s decade-long run on the title, Peter Parker once again came to grips with tragedy.

The finale of Slott’s run saw longtime Spider-Man supporting character Flash Thompson meet his end at the hands of Norman Osborn, who had merged with the Carnage symbiote to become the Red Goblin. In Flash’s final words, moments after discovering Spider-Man’s secret identity and fighting alongside him, he tells Parker, “people need you. They need…Peter Parker…The Amazing Spider-Man…My hero…my friend…” before dying from his wounds. As one of the oldest characters in Spider-Man’s history, with his first appearance dating back to 1962’s Amazing Fantasy No. 15, Thompson’s death comes as a shock- as shocking as an often temporary comic book death can be. The character has appeared in every modern iteration of the Spider-Man film franchise – most notably portrayed by Joe Manganiello in the 2002 Sam Raimi film — and has moved to the forefront of Marvel’s publishing in the past seven years. Gaining possession of Eddie Brock’s symbiote suit and becoming the new host for Venom and later Anti-Venom, Flash Thompson redefined the character and became a fan-favorite among comic readers.

With Sony’s Venom, starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, being released in October of this year, the death of Flash Thompson and current emphasis on Eddie Brock as comics’ sole Venom points towards an ongoing synergy between Marvel Comics and their associated films. Putting Flash Thompson back in the toy chest for now suggests that there isn’t room for more than one Venom, particularly when it comes to trying to hook new readers whose familiarity stems for the movies. But Flash Thompson, a character as old as Spider-Man himself, deserves a eulogy, even if the relationship between comics and film means taking him off the board in favor of a more iconic status quo.

While Eddie Brock is commonly associated with Venom, and having tormented Spider-Man and dealt out lethal protection since 1988, Flash Thompson gained possession of the symbiote suit in 2011’s The Amazing Spider-Man No. 654. Whereas Brock, despite his recognizable status, largely began as a somewhat one-note character, who isn’t particularly interesting separated from the symbiote, Thompson had decades of character development behind him before he bonded with the alien suit. The former bully, and Spider-Man fanboy during Stan Lee’s years on the title, Thompson joined the army where he matured and ultimately became a close friend of Parker’s, even serving as best man in his wedding to Mary-Jane. But his tour overseas left his struggling with alcoholism, costing him his job and harming his personal life. Norman Osborn eventually gave Thompson a job, earned his trust, and ultimately force-fed him whisky and put him behind the wheel of a truck, all in an effort to drive Parker into a murderous rage. Thompson was left brain damaged in the crash, but eventually recovered and reenlisted in the army. While in Iraq, Thompson suffered injuries that led to both of his legs being amputated below the knee. Still wanting to serve his country, he was given the opportunity to bond with the Venom symbiote, whom Brock had been forced to give up. As Venom, Thompson was given his own series, Agent Venom, which saw the character on military missions in every corner of the Marvel Universe, the hook being that he could only remain bonded with the suit for 48 hours, lest he would lose control over the murderous symbiote. As a former member of the Secret Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel gave him top-shelf character treatment, the kind usually reserved for characters set to lead their own film franchise.

There were rumblings in fandom back when The Amazing Spider-Man franchise was expected to continue that a Venom solo movie should focus on Chris Zylka’s Flash Thompson instead of Eddie Brock. Brock, who had, infamously been brought to the big screen by Topher Grace in Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 (2007) had largely fallen out of the favor he once held. But Marvel Studios’ deal with Sony Pictures to integrate Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe necessitated a new direction for Sony’s spin-off. With Spider-Man given a younger portrayal by Tom Holland, and Flash Thompson given a lighter, more humorous portrayal by Tony Revolori in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Brock seemed like the most viable option for Sony’s spin-off. This is particularly true if the rumors are correct about Sony’s cinematic universe lining up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, if not directly then at least in terms of not stepping on any toes. Two versions of Flash Thompson simply wouldn’t work. But there is perhaps more room for a franchise with Agent Venom and his global espionage missions than there is for Eddie Brock’s Venom and his street-centric mission to protect the innocent.

It’s clear that Sony has big plans for Venom, and it seems possible Tom Hardy could not only lead the franchise but also play a character who could potentially appear in some of the other spin-offs in the works including Silver and Black, Nightwatch, and Morbius the Living Vampire, which are all in various stages of development. Woody Harrelson, who has been speculated to play the serial Cletus Kasady who becomes the villain Carnage, recently told Collider that his part in Venom was minor and that he’d have a more prominent role in the sequel. Carnage is about as great an antagonist as Venom has. Sure, there are other symbiote hosts but they all pale in comparison to Kasady, which limits Venom’s rogues’ gallery in terms of further sequels, particularly if a number of them are reserved for the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequels. If Sony really is mapping out a long-term cinematic universe with Venom as the lead, though risky in these times of uncertain box office takes, it certainly wouldn’t hurt to borrow some of the groundwork laid Flash Thompson’s Agent Venom in order to keep the character interesting. A disabled veteran, struggling with alcoholism and a government that isn’t always trustworthy may not line up exactly with Hardy’s version of Venom, but there’s enough there to challenge the character in more ways than a C-level costume adversary could. Marvel Studios didn’t succeed by sticking to the source material, but rather by combining elements from different runs and iterations in order to keep their characters as modern as possible. Sony may envision a darker tone for its cinematic universe, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt to take a more holistic approach with Venom. Flash Thompson may be gone from comic books, but with luck we may see his legacy live on in Sony’s cinematic plans and become equally iconic in its own right.