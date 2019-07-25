Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Crosses $1B in a Franchise First
Sony and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Far From Home has swung past the $1 billion at the worldwide box office, becoming the first installment in the franchise to do so, not adjusted for inflation.
Further, it's only the second Sony movie to become a member of the billion-dollar club behind 2012 James Bond entry Skyfall ($1.1 billion), made in partnership with MGM.
The summer tentpole accomplished the feat on Thursday. Its domestic tally through the day is a projected $333 million, while it has grossed $672 million overseas.
Spider-Man: Far From Home, starring Tom Holland as the web-slinging hero, is the eighth live-action pic in Sony's Spidey series and was produced by Marvel chief Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. It's a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, which revived the franchise in 2017 and was the previous biggest Spidey pic ($980 million), unadjusted.
Far From Home is the 40th movie to cross $1 billion and the third release of 2019 to do so far behind Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion) and Captain Marvel ($1.13 billion), both from Disney and Marvel.
In recent days, Endgame surpassed Avatar to become the top-grossing title of all time globally, while fellow Disney release Aladdin is only a day or two away from clearing $1 billion globally.
Endgame provided an added boost for both Captain Marvel and Far From Home, as both of their stars appeared in the blockbuster.
Directed by Jon Watts, Far From Home picks up after the events of Endgame, as Tom Holland's Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man) and Samuel Jackson's Nick Fury adjust to a world without Iron Man and other key Avengers to defend it.
