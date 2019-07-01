Cast of 'Spider-Man' Surprises Children's Hospital in Costume

The cast of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' drops by Children's Hospital on June 27 to surprise fans.

There were high-fives, autographs, backflips, selfies and a lot of affection from Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal recently dropped by Children's Hospital in Los Angeles and made the day of numerous fans.

Wearing their Far From Home costumes, the stars visited with various patents Thursday after a special screening of the upcoming Marvel Studios film.

In a video of the visits shared by the hospital, one of the more emotional moments comes when a boy tells Holland he loves him (Spider-Man).

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens Tuesday. The film currently holds a 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch the heroes' visit to the hospital, below.