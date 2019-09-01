Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Rerelease Pays Off, Pic Nears $400M in U.S.
Buoyed by four minutes of new footage — and recent headlines over the controversial Sony-Marvel Studios divorce — the rerelease of Spider-Man: Far From Home paid off at the Labor Day box office picnic.
The film earned an estimated $4.3 million for the three day weekend and $5.4 million for the four day holiday frame, not far the rerelease of Avengers: Endgame earlier this summer and up more than 200 percent from last weekend's gross of $1.7 million after expanding its theater count from 1,008 to 3,162 locations.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Spider-Man: Far From Home now has a shot of hitting $400 million in the U.S., becoming only the second installment in the marquee Sony franchise to do so behind the first Spider-Man ($403 million) in 2002, not adjusted for inflation. And it would become the first non-Disney release of 2019 to cross $400 million domestically behind Endgame, The Lion King, Toy Story 4 and Captain Marvel.
The tentpole has also helped propel Sony to its best summer since 2006 (the studio's other major win of the season is Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). With $700 million in domestic ticket sales for the May-August corridor, Sony ranks No. 2 behind Disney in terms of summer revenue.
By Monday, Far From Home's domestic total will rest at an estimated $385 million domestically and more than $1.1 billion globally.
The superhero pic, starring Tom Holland as the web-slinging hero, already had plenty to boast about. In August, it became the top-grossing Sony movie of all time at the global box office after surpassing the 2012 James Bond installment Skyfall ($1.108 billion), not adjusted for inflation.
Days after the milestone was announced, word broke that Sony and the Disney-owned Marvel Studios won't collaborate on future Spider-Man movies after negotiations over terms ended in a stalemate. Marvel chief Kevin Feige produced both Far From Home and Spider-Man: Homecoming, which has successfully revived the marquee Sony franchise.
There was a loud outcry among fans over the news, since the Spider-Man character may no longer appear in Marvel's movies after making an appearance in the final two installments of the blockbuster Avengers franchise.
- Pamela McClintock
- @PamelaDayM
