HEAT VISION

Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Rerelease Pays Off, Pic Nears $400M in U.S.

by Pamela McClintock
The superhero tentpole earned an estimated $5.4 million over the long Labor Day weekend.
'Spider-Man: Far From Home'   |   Columbia Pictures/Photofest
The superhero tentpole earned an estimated $5.4 million over the long Labor Day weekend.

Buoyed by four minutes of new footage — and recent headlines over the controversial Sony-Marvel Studios divorce — the rerelease of Spider-Man: Far From Home paid off at the Labor Day box office picnic.

The film earned an estimated $4.3 million for the three day weekend and $5.4 million for the four day holiday frame, not far the rerelease of Avengers: Endgame earlier this summer and up more than 200 percent from last weekend's gross of $1.7 million after expanding its theater count from 1,008 to 3,162 locations.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Spider-Man: Far From Home now has a shot of hitting $400 million in the U.S., becoming only the second installment in the marquee Sony franchise to do so behind the first Spider-Man ($403 million) in 2002, not adjusted for inflation. And it would become the first non-Disney release of 2019 to cross $400 million domestically behind Endgame, The Lion King, Toy Story 4  and Captain Marvel.

The tentpole has also helped propel Sony to its best summer since 2006  (the studio's other major win of the season is Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). With $700 million in domestic ticket sales for the May-August corridor, Sony ranks No. 2 behind Disney in terms of summer revenue.

By Monday, Far From Home's domestic total will rest at an estimated $385 million domestically and more than $1.1 billion globally.

The superhero pic, starring Tom Holland as the web-slinging hero, already had plenty to boast about. In August, it became the top-grossing Sony movie of all time at the global box office after surpassing the 2012 James Bond installment Skyfall ($1.108 billion), not adjusted for inflation.

Days after the milestone was announced, word broke that Sony and the Disney-owned Marvel Studios won't collaborate on future Spider-Man movies after negotiations over terms ended in a stalemate. Marvel chief Kevin Feige produced both Far From Home and Spider-Man: Homecoming, which has successfully revived the marquee Sony franchise.

There was a loud outcry among fans over the news, since the Spider-Man character may no longer appear in Marvel's movies after making an appearance in the final two installments of the blockbuster Avengers franchise.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Which Marvel Characters Could Return Via Disney+?
    by Richard Newby
  2. 'Joker': What the Critics are Saying
    by Trilby Beresford
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Rosie Knight
  3. by Ryan Parker
  4. by Patrick Shanley
  5. by Carolyn Giardina
LATEST NEWS
1.
Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Rerelease Pays Off, Pic Nears $400M in U.S.
by Pamela McClintock
2.
Box Office: 'Angel Has Fallen' Tops Labor Day With $14M, Caps Topsy-Turvy Summer
by Pamela McClintock
3.
'Giants Being Lonely': Film Review | Venice 2019
by Jon Frosch
4.
Meryl Streep Says Financial Corruption in 'Laundromat' Is a "Black-Hearted Joke"
by Ariston Anderson
5.
Movie Trailers This Week: 'Joker,' 'Terminator: Dark Fate'
by Annie Howard