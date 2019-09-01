Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Rerelease Pays Off, Pic Nears $400M in U.S.

Spider-Man: Far From Home now has a shot of hitting $400 million in the U.S., becoming only the second installment in the marquee Sony franchise to do so behind the first Spider-Man ($403 million) in 2002, not adjusted for inflation. And it would become the first non-Disney release of 2019 to cross $400 million domestically behind Endgame, The Lion King, Toy Story 4 and Captain Marvel.

The tentpole has also helped propel Sony to its best summer since 2006 (the studio's other major win of the season is Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). With $700 million in domestic ticket sales for the May-August corridor, Sony ranks No. 2 behind Disney in terms of summer revenue.

By Monday, Far From Home's domestic total will rest at an estimated $385 million domestically and more than $1.1 billion globally.

The superhero pic, starring Tom Holland as the web-slinging hero, already had plenty to boast about. In August, it became the top-grossing Sony movie of all time at the global box office after surpassing the 2012 James Bond installment Skyfall ($1.108 billion), not adjusted for inflation.

Days after the milestone was announced, word broke that Sony and the Disney-owned Marvel Studios won't collaborate on future Spider-Man movies after negotiations over terms ended in a stalemate. Marvel chief Kevin Feige produced both Far From Home and Spider-Man: Homecoming, which has successfully revived the marquee Sony franchise.

There was a loud outcry among fans over the news, since the Spider-Man character may no longer appear in Marvel's movies after making an appearance in the final two installments of the blockbuster Avengers franchise.