'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Scores Labor Day Rerelease With 4 Minutes of New Footage
Borrowing a page from the Avengers: Endgame playbook, Sony will rerelease Spider-Man: Far From Home with four minutes of new footage over Labor Day weekend.
On Aug. 18, Far From Home became the top-grossing Sony movie of all time at the global box office after passing up James Bond installment Skyfall, not adjusted for inflation. Through Sunday, the superhero film's global gross stood at $1.109 billion, compared to $1.108 billion for Skyfall.
Far From Home, a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming that stars Tom Holland as the web-slinging hero, was produced by Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios, home of Disney's blockbuster Avengers series.
In announcing the Labor Day rerelease, Sony didn't specify what the new footage entailed other than hinting it will be an action sequence (the studio is clearly banking on a surprise factor).
To date, Far From Home has earned $376.7 million domestically and $732.9 million internationally.
The Labor Day rerelease in North America will commence on Thursday, Aug. 29, ahead of the holiday weekend.
- Pamela McClintock
- @PamelaDayM
