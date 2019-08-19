HEAT VISION

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Scores Labor Day Rerelease With 4 Minutes of New Footage

by Pamela McClintock
The superhero pic is now Sony's top-grossing film of all time at the global box office.
'Spider-Man: Far From Home'   |   Jay Maidment
The superhero pic is now Sony's top-grossing film of all time at the global box office.

Borrowing a page from the Avengers: Endgame playbook, Sony will rerelease Spider-Man: Far From Home with four minutes of new footage over Labor Day weekend.

On Aug. 18, Far From Home became the top-grossing Sony movie of all time at the global box office after passing up James Bond installment Skyfall, not adjusted for inflation. Through Sunday, the superhero film's global gross stood at $1.109 billion, compared to $1.108 billion for Skyfall.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Far From Home, a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming that stars Tom Holland as the web-slinging hero, was produced by Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios, home of Disney's blockbuster Avengers series.

In announcing the Labor Day rerelease, Sony didn't specify what the new footage entailed other than hinting it will be an action sequence (the studio is clearly banking on a surprise factor).

To date, Far From Home has earned $376.7 million domestically and $732.9 million internationally.

The Labor Day rerelease in North America will commence on Thursday, Aug. 29, ahead of the holiday weekend.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Horror Comic 'Something Is Killing the Children' Upped to Ongoing Series
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. Sony's 'Dreams' and 'Concrete Genie' Top Gamescom Awards
    by Scott Roxborough
View All
  1. by Ryan Parker
  2. by Scott Roxborough
  3. by Mia Galuppo
  4. by Borys Kit
  5. by Richard Newby
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Scores Labor Day Rerelease With 4 Minutes of New Footage
by Pamela McClintock
2.
Writers Guild Moves Agency Lawsuit to Federal Court, Adds Racketeering and Antitrust Claims
by Jonathan Handel
3.
Emmys: 18 Memorable LGBTQ Winners and Nominees
by Kelsey Lentz
4.
Russell Simmons Can’t Knock Out Rape Suit With Opponent’s Email
by Ashley Cullins
5.
'Euphoria' Dominates July's Top TV Songs List, Plus HBO's 'Big Little Lies,' 'Last Chance U'
by Annie Howard