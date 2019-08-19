'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Scores Labor Day Rerelease With 4 Minutes of New Footage

Far From Home, a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming that stars Tom Holland as the web-slinging hero, was produced by Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios, home of Disney's blockbuster Avengers series.

In announcing the Labor Day rerelease, Sony didn't specify what the new footage entailed other than hinting it will be an action sequence (the studio is clearly banking on a surprise factor).

To date, Far From Home has earned $376.7 million domestically and $732.9 million internationally.

The Labor Day rerelease in North America will commence on Thursday, Aug. 29, ahead of the holiday weekend.