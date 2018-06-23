Tom Holland Reveals Next 'Spider-Man' Movie Is Called 'Far From Home'

The next Spider-Man movie is keeping on brand with its "home" theme.

Tom Holland revealed on Instagram Saturday that Spider-Man: Far From Home is the title of the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. Holland also continued the fun he's been having on social media, noting that following the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the idea of a Spider-Man sequel seems rather impossible. (If you've seen it, you know why.)

The Far From Home title reflects that this will be the first Spider-Man solo movie to take the wallcrawler out of New York and put him in other parts of the world, such as London.

Sony and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 5, 2019 and will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to follow Avengers 4, which opens two months earlier. Homecoming director Jon Watts, who returns for the sequel, told THR last year that the film would see Spider-Man dealing with the fallout from Infinity War.

Spider-Man: Far From Home also stars Jake Gyllenhaal as the classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio, and is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Spider-Man: Homecoming earned more than $880 million worldwide and helped solidify Holland's version Peter Parker as a Marvel fan favorite.

Next up, Marvel Studios has Ant-Man and The Wasp out July 6. It's followed by Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, leading up to May's Avengers 4, which follows the cliffhanger ending of Infinity War.