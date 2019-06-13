Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Tracking for Big $150M-Plus Holiday Bow

The second film in the Jon Watts-directed series will open with a six-day holiday run.

Spider-Man will be swinging back into theaters over the July 4th holiday and the film is eyeing a big opening.

Far from Home, which will hit theaters on July 2, is tracking for a bow in $150 million to $160 million range at the North American box office over its six-day run, according to those with access to early surveys, with the studio's early tracking prediction placing the film's opening at $154 million.

While estimates will likely increase as Sony makes its final marketing push, some industry experts already have the superhero movie reaching as high as $180 million in its Tuesday through Sunday run.

Far From Home is looking to surpass opening earnings of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which bowed to $117 million over its three-day 2017 opening and went on to earn $880 million globally.

The second film in the latest iteration of Sony's web-slinging series is the end of the MCU's phase three and picks up where Avengers: Endgame left off, with the Earth's mightiest heroes having defeated Thanos.

The movie will see the return of Tom Holland as Peter Parker, who goes on a vacation in Europe with his friends only to be enlisted by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to help save the world. Jon Watts is back in the the director's chair for the feature, which sees Jake Gyllenhaal join the franchise as Mysterio.

While Far from Home is already looking to have a successful run, the summer box office has been filled with highs and lows for superheroes. Endgame kicked off the season with a record-breaking run that currently has the movie with $2.7 billion, but recent release Dark Phoenix fell-flat in North America with a $33 million opening.