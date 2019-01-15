First 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Trailer Swings Into Action

Peter Parker is back in the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man in the film, opposite Jake Gyllenhaal as the villain Mysterio. Holland has been offering glimpses of the film, which was shot in London and New York, on social media, and he stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October to debut Spider-Man's new suit.

One of the biggest questions about Spider-Man: Far From Home has been how Sony and Marvel Studios would market the film . It's the first Marvel Cinematic Universe project coming after April's Avengers: Endgame, a movie that will presumably explain how characters like Spider-Man, Black Panther and others return after suffering a cruel fate at the hands of Thanos.

Marvel Studios mainstay Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury, while Zendaya reprises her Spider-Man: Homecoming role as Michelle, Jacob Batalon returns as Peter's best friend Ned, and Cobie Smulders plays Fury ally Maria Hill.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming filmmaker Jon Watts and is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film follows up on Homecoming, which earned more than $880 million globally. Far From Home opens July 5, 2019, two months after Avengers: Endgame.