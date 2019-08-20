How Will Marvel Universe Move On Without Spider-Man?

Additionally, bringing Spider-Man back to a prospective Sonyverse means that the possibility of his meeting Tom Hardy’s Venom, or Jared Leto’s Morbius, currently in production, has just significantly increased, much to the delight of internet meme makers everywhere.

CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM except it is kevin feige listening to amy pascal pic.twitter.com/kCqHC153pK — roby saw baywatch x52 (@iamthatroby) June 18, 2017

For those nervous that losing Marvel from the Spidey movie-making decision process — not the most unreasonable response, considering the confused state of Sony’s Spider-slate before the Marvel partnership was announced in early 2015 — let’s remember that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse writer/producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are already developing new Spider-Man ideas for Sony, albeit the TV side. How difficult would it be to get them to start thinking of more big screen ideas, too…?

For Marvel, however, there’s a bit more of a problem. Since his introduction in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man has been an increasingly integral part of the MCU. Outside of his two solo movies since then, he was also one of the most visible characters in Avengers: Infinity War, and his death in that movie proved to be one of the primary motivators for Tony Stark’s actions in Avengers: Endgame the following year. The most recent solo movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home not only was responsible for introducing the new status quo of the MCU, but it also seemed to tease the next big multi-movie storyline for Marvel Studios. Spider-Man, it was clear, was very important to the MCU.

And now, he won’t be there.

On the one hand, this won’t be an immediate problem for Marvel — note that there was no Spider-Man movie announced as part of Marvel’s Phase IV at San Diego Comic-Con last month — but on the other… How, exactly, is Marvel going to dance around the fact that it can’t feature the character who — in the very last Marvel movie released — was the face of the MCU superheroes anymore?

It could, of course, simply not mention him and hope that everyone in the audience understands why, but that seems like a somewhat risky move given the vocal demands of the fanbase. There’s the potential for some comic, cosmic switcheroo storyline that literally replaces Spider-Man with characters from the Fantastic Four or X-Men franchises, which would arguably give those introductions additional narrative weight (and could explain why no-one has heard of those characters to this point).

Perhaps this is too premature. In 2012 as The Avengers were hitting the big screen, it seemed unthinkable that Spider-Man would be joining them in a Civil War movie four years later. Perhaps Sony and Marvel will make peace and craft a deal to maintain the integrity of the MCU, such as it is. But if not, don’t be too surprised if the fifth Avengers movie opens with Doctor Strange looking at an indistinct corpse in a mortuary and commenting that, yes, it’s Peter and it’s such a shame that the accident left him utterly unrecognizable and he’ll be an inspiration to everyone moving forward. It’s what he would have wanted.