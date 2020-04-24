HEAT VISION

'Spider-Man' Sequel Delays Release to November 2021 Amid Sony Date Shuffle

by Pamela McClintock, Aaron Couch
The move means that fellow Disney and Marvel superhero pic 'Doctor Strange' will now open in 2022 instead of next year.
'Spider-Man: Far From Home'   |   Courtesy of Sony Pictures
Sony and Marvel Studios are delaying the release of the next Spider-Man installment from July 16, 2021 to Nov. 5, 2021.

Minutes after the Sony announcement, Disney and Marvel Studios pushed back the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness  from the same date of Nov. 5, 2021 to March 25, 2022. (Disney also said it is moving up the release of Marvel and Disney's Thor: Love and Thunder from Feb. 18, 2022 to Feb. 11, 2022.)

The untitled Spider-Man movie is the third installment in the relaunched franchise starring Tom Holland as the web-slinging superhero after Spider-Man Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

The movie is the latest Hollywood tentpole to see its release impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in widespread theater closures and major production delays.

Sony had already rearranged some of its upcoming calendar, while Friday brought more revisions the studio's slate, including word that the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel will be pushed back from April 8, 2022 to Oct. 7, 2022.

A number of other films also received new release dates: Fatherhood moves from Oct. 23, 2020 to April 2, 2021; Man From Toronto moves from Nov. 20, 2020 to Sept. 17, 2021. and Uncharted moves up from Oct. 8, 2021 to July 16, 2021. The Nightingale, which had been set to hit theaters on Dec. 25, 2020, has been undated for now.

In addition to Spider-Verse, other animated films that have a new date include Hotel Transylvania 4, which moves up from Dec. 22, 2021 to Aug. 6, 2021.

