'Into the Spider-Verse' Shows Off Spider-Man's True Potential

Everyone’s favorite wall-crawler has returned to animation, but this time Peter Parker is taking a step back as a new Spider-Man takes the lead. Wednesday morning, Sony Animation released the first full trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The film, which comes from writer Phil Lord (The Lego Movie), will introduce audiences to Miles Morales on the big screen for the first time.

Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli, and introduced in Marvel’s now defunct Ultimate comics line in 2011, Miles Morales gained global attention and has since been brought into the pages of the main Marvel Universe. The Afro-Latino teenager’s adventures as Spider-Man have been well-received in terms of both representation and long-form storytelling, quickly making him a fan-favorite. Many fans of the character were hoping that when Spider-Man was initiated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Marvel Studios’ deal with Sony, that it would be the Miles Morales version of the character. Ultimately, Marvel Studios went with Peter Parker (Tom Holland), a decision that has worked very well, while Miles existence was hinted at through the brief appearance by his uncle Aaron Davis (Donald Glover) in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

While audiences will have to wait awhile until they see Miles in live-action, the character has a big year ahead of him with an appearance in Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man for the Playstation 4, and Into the Spider-Verse. But as the latest trailer shows, Miles Morales isn’t the only web-slinger ready to offer a few new beats to Marvel’s beloved property. Directed by the team of Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, Into the Spider-Verse follows Miles, his supporting cast, his struggles with power and responsibility, and depicts New York through his lenses — all of which will showcase a very different perspective from Peter Parker’s.

Miles (Shameik Moore) is immediately distinct from Peter Parker, in that he doesn’t have the same familial tragedy that prompts him to become Spider-Man. Of course, dealing with his parents adds new pressures to his secret identity, especially with the fact that his dad is a cop. Miles parents, Jefferson (Brain Tyree Henry) and Rio (Luna Lauren Velez) are significant parts of Miles’ life and the trailer certainly plays up this aspect. While Jefferson will seemingly be a source of humor as a loving and devoted father to his son, his comic book counterpart carries the weight of the world on his shoulders though he is no less devoted to his family. Jefferson carries a deep mistrust of costumed heroes and their lack of accountability, something we get a sense of very early on in the trailer. In the comics, Miles is forced to hide his powers from his father out of shame, which creates a complex relationship between the two. While things seem a bit more relaxed between them here, Jefferson, the brother of criminal mastermind The Prowler, and a once and future SHIELD agent, may be challenged by his own secrets over the course of the film.

A large part of Miles' existence comes down to Norman Osborn, the Green Goblin, and his efforts to create a super-soldier serum. In the Ultimate Marvel Universe, where Miles originated, Norman created genetically engineered spiders that resulted in Peter Parker gaining the powers of Spider-Man – much like in the events of Sam Raimi's 2002 film. But he didn’t create just one spider, and through happenstance or fate, Miles Morales was later bitten and also received powers. Miles didn’t become Spider-Man right away, as there was already one in existence. After witnessing Peter Parker’s final showdown with Norman Osborn, which left both characters dead, Miles took up the former’s mantle to become the new Spider-Man. It looks like events may play out similarly here, with the version of the Green Goblin we see in the trailer looking very similar to his Ultimate counterpart. Peter Parker will definitely play a major role in the film given the existence of multiple universes, but with a previous teaser trailer showing Peter Parker's grave, it seems that at least a version of him will die.

Into the Spider-Verse looks like it’ll take a very direct approach to its comic book influences, perhaps more direct than in the dozens of comic book films that have proceeded it, save for Robert Rodriguez’s Sin City (2005). Text boxes appear onscreen as Miles discovers his powers, creating a new visual style for the animated film. But not only is the film taking a direct approach with comic book visuals, but also comic book concepts. The Spider-Verse is a fairly recent addition to Marvel’s canon, though the existence of a multiverse has been a staple almost since the beginning of its publication history. The Spider-Verse concept, which came from the event of the same name by Dan Slott and Oliver Coipel in 2014, saw Spider-Men and Spider-Women from across the multiverse unite to defeat Morlun and the Inheritors, a group that feed on Totems, individuals like Spider-Man, who are connected to the animal kingdom. We see alternate costumes in the trailer, but it’s unknown whether they are ones belonging to Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) or memorials to the heroes who have fallen.

Johnson’s Peter Parker certainly looks a little worse for the wear. Strapped for cash and looking a little homeless, it’s clear by the graying hair at his temples that this version of Peter Parker has been doing the Spider-Man thing for a while. While there’s no telling of whether this version is the Spider-Man Miles is familiar with from his world or one from another universe, it’s clear he’s intent on training Miles to be Spider-Man, which suggests a major battle down the line. In the comics, Miles Morales training was largely left up to a female clone of Peter Parker, Jessica Drew who served as the Ultimate Universe’s Spider-Woman. He didn’t meet Peter Parker until the machinations of Mysterio brought them together in the 2012 crossover mini-series Spider-Men. Here, it looks like Miles will meet his hero a lot earlier in his journey, but Peter Parker may not be what he was expecting.

The trailer gives us a brief glimpse at the Prowler, Miles’ Uncle Aaron, who will be voiced by Mahershala Ali. This version of the Prowler is Miles’ nemesis in the comics, one sets up the very personal stakes that come along with being Spider-Man, but he’s seen here facing off against Peter Parker. Undoubtedly, Miles and his Uncle will come to blows, but with the Green Goblin already showcased and the Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) quickly glimpsed from behind, we’re left wondering how these adversaries connect, if at all. If the film is taking the time to establish multiple Spider-people, instead of just focusing on Miles, then there may just be a larger adversary at play behind the scenes. Perhaps Morlun is coming after all.

Not one to be kept behind the scenes is Spider-Gwen, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld. Spider-Gwen is another recent addition to the Marvel Universe who has enjoyed her own success and solo series. Hailing from an alternate reality where high-schooler Gwen Stacy was bitten by a radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker, Gwen becomes Spider-Woman with her own version of Spidey’s rogues given new twists. Just as Gwen Stacy became the source of tragedy for Peter Parker in the central Marvel Universe, Peter Parker is her source of tragedy in this alternate reality. It will be very interesting to see how these versions of Gwen and Peter interact with each other and how much of their comic book history remains intact. In the comics, Miles also enjoyed a brief romance with Gwen which may be something picked up on in this film as well. Spider-Gwen’s appearance in Into the Spider-Verse comes as a surprise, and given the minds behind this project, and the source material from which it borrows, it seems likely that it’s the first of many surprises when Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters in December.