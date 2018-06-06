'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Casts Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Tomlin

Sony has launched a new trailer and confirmed Mahershala Ali as Miles Morales' uncle Aaron and and Jake Johnston as Peter Parker.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has caught a few more stars in its web.

In addition to unveiling a new trailer Wednesday, Sony has added some new names to the cast, while confirming others who had been rumored to be involved. Among those confirmed to join Shameik Moore, who voices Spider-Man/Miles Morales, are Jake Johnson as Miles' mentor Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as the classic Spider-Man character Gwen Stacy, Mahershala Ali as Miles' uncle Aaron (the character played by Donald Glover in Spider-Man: Homecoming), Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’ father Jefferson, Luna Lauren Velez as Miles’ mother Rio, and Lily Tomlin as Peter Park's beloved Aunt May.

Also of news of interest: Liev Schreiber's character has been revealed as The Kingpin, the formidible crime boss who runs New York.

Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman direct the film, which is produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller (who just unveiled their Lego Movie 2 trailer). Lord penned the script.

“We are lucky to have such an amazing cast of funny, genuine creative souls to populate the Spider-verse. They have generous minds and great big hearts. And they have very talented throats. Which is where their delightful voices come from.” Lord and Miller said in a statement. “We can’t wait for the world to see Miles Morales on the big screen. He’s such a fun and exciting new character, and telling his story through a revolutionary visual style makes for a totally fresh cinematic experience that, if we may say so, is freaking amazing.”

In the comics, the 2014 "Spider-Verse" storyline ran across multiple issues of The Amazing Spider-Man and other related titles, centering on a teamup of Spider-Men across parallel universes to defeat an entity known as Morlun. Just as Marvel Studios films Avengers: Infinity War or Captain America: Civil War, it seems that Into the Spider-Verse will not closely follow the comic book storyline that gave it its name.

Sony is opening Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Dec. 14.