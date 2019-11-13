Spike Lee to Direct 1980s Hip-Hop 'Romeo & Juliet' Tale 'Prince of Cats' (Exclusive)

Prince is described as a 1980s hip-hop take on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, with the tragic star-crossed love story seen through the eyes of Tybalt, Juliet’s angry and duel-loving cousin.

The story centers on Tybalt and his Capulet Brothers who navigate Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn where underground sword dueling — including katanas — with the rival Montagues, blossoms into a vibrant world. The world includes hip-hop essentials such as DJing, emceeing, breakdancing and graffiti.

Hinds wrote the initial script for the adaptation of the graphic novel that originated from Vertigo then re-issued by Image Comics. Hinds' knowledge of the hip-hop world stems from his time as the editor-in-chief of The Source magazine. Hinds also serves as a comic writer, having penned an episode of Jordan Peele’s update of The Twilight Zone.

Janet and Kate Zucker of Zucker Productions will produce the film with Legendary’s Jon Silk and Ali Mendes overseeing for the company.

Though an originally slated to star, Knives Out actor Lakeith Stanfield is no longer attached to the project.

Lee’s last work, BlacKkKlansman, put him back on top of Hollywood studios’ phone sheet, netting him Oscar nominations for best picture, best director and a win for best adapted screenplay. He is now in post-production on Da 5 Bloods, a thriller which counts Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser and Jonathan Majors in its ensemble.

Prince puts Lee back into telling sagas featuring his beloved Brooklyn, which has been the setting of many of his films, such as She’s Gotta have It, Do the Right Thing, Jungle Fever, Crooklyn, Clockers, He Got Game and Red Hook Summer.

