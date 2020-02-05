Chris Rock's 'Saw' Reboot Offers Up First Twisted Trailer

Almost two minutes in length, the Spiral trailer introduces Rock's police character, detective Banks, and shows that someone is hunting and brutally murdering cops.

At one point, Rock's character is seen chained up in a room, holding a hacksaw; the image reminiscent of Cary Elwes' character in Saw who had to cut off his own foot to escape.

Spiral from Lionsgate, directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, is in theaters May 15.