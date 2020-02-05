Chris Rock's 'Saw' Reboot Offers Up First Twisted Trailer
The first trailer for Chris Rock's Saw reboot titled Spiral dropped Wednesday — and it looks twisted.
Starring Rock (also the executive producer) and Samuel L. Jackson, Spiral is a reboot of the now iconic 2004 horror film Saw, which spawned a large, gory franchise.
Heat Vision breakdown
Almost two minutes in length, the Spiral trailer introduces Rock's police character, detective Banks, and shows that someone is hunting and brutally murdering cops.
At one point, Rock's character is seen chained up in a room, holding a hacksaw; the image reminiscent of Cary Elwes' character in Saw who had to cut off his own foot to escape.
Spiral from Lionsgate, directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, is in theaters May 15.
- Ryan Parker
- ryan.parker@thr.com
- @theryanparker
