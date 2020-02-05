HEAT VISION

Chris Rock's 'Saw' Reboot Offers Up First Twisted Trailer

by Ryan Parker
Lionsgate's 'Spiral,' directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, stars Rock and Samuel L. Jackson.

The first trailer for Chris Rock's Saw reboot titled Spiral dropped Wednesday — and it looks twisted. 

Starring Rock (also the executive producer) and Samuel L. Jackson, Spiral is a reboot of the now iconic 2004 horror film Saw, which spawned a large, gory franchise. 

Heat Vision breakdown

Almost two minutes in length, the Spiral trailer introduces Rock's police character, detective Banks, and shows that someone is hunting and brutally murdering cops. 

At one point, Rock's character is seen chained up in a room, holding a hacksaw; the image reminiscent of Cary Elwes' character in Saw who had to cut off his own foot to escape. 

Spiral from Lionsgate, directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, is in theaters May 15. 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Disney's Bob Iger Considering 'Mandalorian' Spinoff Shows
    by Aaron Couch
  2. Netflix Nabs Sci-Fi Spec Script 'Endurance' in Six-Figure Deal for Simon Kinberg to Produce (Exclusive)
    by Borys Kit
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Brian Davids
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Aaron Couch
LATEST NEWS
1.
39 Percent of New Oscar Voters Hail From Outside the U.S.
by Rebecca Keegan
2.
'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet': TV Review
by Daniel Fienberg
3.
Studios Begin Stockpiling for a Writers Strike: "We Learned the Hard Way Last Time"
by Bryn Elise Sandberg
4.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: The Sad, "Disturbing Familiarity" of This Year’s Oscar Nominees
by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
5.
Disney Analysts Raise Stock Price Targets on Disney+ Momentum
by Georg Szalai