'Spyro the Dragon' Remake Unveiled

After a number of purple eggs with a cryptic message had fans speculating of a return, Activision officially confirmed the news.

After much speculation, Activision has officially announced a remastered version of the popular Spyro the Dragon game series.

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy will hit shelves Sept. 21 for Playstation 4 and Xbox One to celebrate the series' 20th anniversary.

North American PS4 players of the recent Crash Bandicoot remakes, the N. Sane Trilogy, can enter a code (up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, square) into their controllers in the Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped title screen to watch the Spyro Reignited Trilogy trailer (it can also be viewed at the bottom of this article).

The original games have been remade from the ground up by developers Toys for Bob and features over 100 levels, improved visuals and updated controls, as well as an enhanced rewards system.

Voice actor Tom Kenny will return to voice Spyro.

Activision fed rumors of a possible return of the side-scrolling dragon adventure when it shipped out a number of shiny, purple eggs to journalists with the cryptic note, "Something's about to hatch," signed by a Falcon McBob. Falcon McBob is the Twitter display name of Spyro the Dragon, a handle which was soon thereafter followed by the official Crash Bandicoot Twitter account, further fueling the flames of fan speculation as the latter series similarly received a remaster last year.

The games, which put players in control of the cartoonishly adorable wyrm Spyro, were originally released on Sony's Playstation console in 1998. Two sequels were subsequently released on the system over the following two years.

The character of Spyro quickly became one of the more familiar faces in gaming and he was marketed as a mascot for Sony's new system at the time. The franchise has sold over 20 million copies worldwide.

Having grown up watching 'Gremlins,' I am very skeptical of this package I just recieved.... #Spyro? Or #Mogwai? pic.twitter.com/d94FvB74CZ — Patrick Shanley (@pshanley88) April 3, 2018

Watch the trailer below.