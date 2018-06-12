Stan Lee's Business Manager Arrested on Suspicion of Filing False Police Report

Keya Morgan, who’s long been involved in the pop-culture memorabilia scene, was one the subjects of a lengthy Hollywood Reporter investigation into claims of elder abuse against the Marvel creator.

The man Stan Lee recently said is the only person who represents him in any of his affairs was arrested Monday on suspicion of filing a false police report, the Los Angeles police department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Keya Morgan was arrested around 1 p.m. and taken in to custody by the LAPD's Hollywood Division. His bail was set at $20,000. He is due back in court July 2. Police did not release the exact details of the arrest, but it may have something to do with a report earlier this month that Lee was allegedly confronted at his home by two gunmen who demanded money from the 95-year-old Marvel icon.

In April, THR exposed that Lee — who co-created such legendary comic characters as Spider-Man, Black Panther, Iron Man, X-Men and the Fantastic Four, among many more — was caught in the middle of a war of words among those closest to him, all of whom were vying for control over Lee's life, seemingly for their own financial gain.

Morgan, who’s long been involved in the pop-culture memorabilia scene, was one the subjects of the lengthy THR investigation. The other parties involved were Lee's 67-year-old daughter J.C., publicist-turned-caretaker Jerry Olivarez and Lee's former road manager Max Anderson.

Lee's wife of 70 years, Joan, died last July.

A number of celebrities who know Lee and consider him a friend have publicly shared their concern over the creator’s well-being.

Sources with knowledge of the situation tell THR Lee's health has notably declined in recent months and his memory is in poor shape.

Days before Morgan's arrest, a 45-second video was recorded of Lee and posted to Twitter in which Lee made it clear Morgan was the only person with whom he now worked and allowed to represent him.

"My only partner and business manager is @KeyaMorgan, not all the other people making false claims," the post read, along with the video.

In late May, another video was posted to his Twitter account, which stated the platform was the only source of social media Lee now used. He said his Facebook page — which still has a verified blue checkmark and was active as recently as Monday with more than 6.4 million followers — had been "hacked." It is unclear if the alleged hack was reported to Facebook.

In February, Lee signed a declaration (THR obtained a copy) that claimed J.C. demanded money from him and insisted that men with “bad intentions” surrounded Lee and influenced the family to "gain control over my assets, property and money.” These individuals included Morgan.

However, a video of Lee shortly thereafter posted to his Twitter account called the declaration “misleading” and “insulting,” and the Marvel creator insisted “my relationship with my daughter has never been better.”