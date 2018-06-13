Stan Lee Files for Restraining Order Against Business Manager

The move comes two days after Keya Morgan was arrested on suspicion of filing a false report to police.

Stan Lee on Wednesday filed for a restraining order against the man he said last week was the only person who was handling his affairs and business, Keya Morgan, a Los Angeles Superior Court media relations rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The restraining order request was filed two days after Morgan was arrested on suspicion of filing a false report to police. Morgan was released from jail on $20,000 bail.

Days before Morgan's arrest, a 45-second video was recorded of Lee and posted to Twitter in which Lee made it clear Morgan was the only person with whom he now worked and allowed to represent him. "My only partner and business manager is @KeyaMorgan, not all the other people making false claims," the post read, along with the video.

In April, THR exposed that the 95-year-old Lee — who co-created such legendary comic characters as Spider-Man, Black Panther, Iron Man, X-Men and the Fantastic Four, among many others — was caught in the middle of a war of words among those closest to him, all of whom were vying for control over Lee's life, allegedly for their own financial gain.

Morgan, who has long been involved in the pop-culture memorabilia scene, was one of the subjects of the lengthy THR investigation. The other parties involved were Lee's 67-year-old daughter J.C., publicist-turned-caretaker Jerry Olivarez and Lee's former road manager Max Anderson. Lee's wife of 70 years, Joan, died last July.

A number of celebrities have publicly shared their concern over the creator’s well-being. Sources with knowledge of the situation have told THR that Lee's health has notably declined in recent months and his memory is in poor shape.

In February, Lee signed a declaration (THR obtained a copy) that claimed J.C. demanded money from him and insisted that men with "bad intentions" surrounded Lee and influenced the family to "gain control over my assets, property and money." These individuals included Morgan.

However, a video of Lee shortly thereafter posted to his Twitter account called the declaration "misleading" and "insulting," and the Marvel creator insisted "my relationship with my daughter has never been better."