Stan Lee's Friends and Fans Pay Tearful, Funny Tribute to Their "Generalissimo"

On Nov. 12, the world lost comics writer extraordinaire, cameo king, and the face of Marvel Comics: Stan Lee. Yet, now, even two months later in the heart of Hollywood he still seems very much alive. That’s because, amongst other things, a group of Stan’s greatest friends, collaborators, and fans all gathered for a night in a mega memorial in his honor called “Excelsior! A Celebration of the Amazing, Fantastic, Incredible & Uncanny Life of Stan Lee.”

On a typical night on Hollywood Boulevard a gathering of superheroes wouldn’t be unusual, but Wednesday's celebration for their “Generalissimo”, as Stan was sometimes known, would challenge that notion. Dozens of spandex-clad heroes, ranging as wildly as Spider-Man to Cable, comingled with celebrities, ranging as wildly as the RZA and Mark Hamill, all with one thing in common: Stan Lee’s impact on their lives.

But the entire crowd, cameras, stars, and cosplayers, gathered outside the TCL Chinese Theatre next to Lee's handprints, were silenced by the sound of “Taps” played above the scene by a military bugler. Lee, a World War II veteran himself, was honored by a full color guard and dedication to his service to his country, where he first was assigned to write advertisements, skits, and other informative recruitment/safety pieces. Lee's daughter J.C. Lee led a group of military men and veterans to a round of “God Bless America.”

Hosting the show was Lee's long-time friend and fan, filmmaker Kevin Smith, who was sure to note that Lee was “one of the best humans to ever walk the Earth” before inviting everyone to enter the theater. The theater itself was transformed into a monument to the man, with some of his most beloved comics on display, from the first appearance of Spider-Man and Black Panther to some of the most iconic adventures of the Fantastic Four. Costumes from the Sony-led Spider-Man films were displayed inside glass cases, but it was the energy in the room that truly punctuated the evening.

Smith put it best at the beginning of the tribute: “This is not a funeral, though he’s gone. This is a celebration! That’s how religions start. We all agree that we saw him tonight and that he’s no longer gone. Stan’s spirit is here with us.” With all the outpourings of love in the room, it’d be hard to argue otherwise. With copious footage of Lee playing throughout the evening, including a touching clip of him singing “Cocktails for Two”, with all the energy of someone in their twenties, as his embarrassed assistants set up his microphone.

Smith kicked off the evening with his own story of how he met Stan for his movie Mallrats and the grand efforts it took to convince the then less-recognizable legend to appear in his film after Lee read the script and remarked “I would never say this.” Smith admitted that Lee himself was never quite accepting or aware of his successes, despite his put on braggadocio, “This was a guy who spent his life dreaming of writing the great American novel, and he didn’t realize that he had been successful and fulfilled his dreams one-thousand times over.” Smith himself admitted of himself that “it was hard to understand that we were friends” before eventually coming to realize just how much Lee loved him.

This would set the template for the night, as attendees laughed together over assembled clips of Lee’s cameos in various films, genuflected over powerful quotes from his comics, and enjoyed impressive panels of guests who shared their personal stories of Lee. First up, fresh off the successes of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was a panel that included producers Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, Chris Miller and Phil Lord. Arad, Lee's longtime collaborator in bringing Marvel to Hollywood, spoke about how Stan persevered through Marvel’s ups and downs, certain that Marvel was the single best universe for Hollywood storytelling.

Pascal reflected on how it was the soap opera of Spider-Man that made these stories so special, before offering one of the few pokes at Lee, “He wasn’t that nice. Sometimes he was grouchy. He was pretty honest, and I was grateful for that.” Smith cringed and Lord bounced the conversation back on track, expressing, “Stan was a compulsive creative. He couldn’t turn it off. He made ordinary people feel extraordinary!”

The next panel brought out the big stars who had shared the screen with Lee throughout the years, including: Mark Hamill, Laurence Fishburne, Clark Gregg, and Felicia Day. Hamill offered the best impression of Lee’s unique voice of the night, as he channeled the comic creator's response to how he remained so youthful into his nineties: “Well Mark, I like to get up early in the morning and work very, very hard all day long.” Hamill implored the audience to accept that everyone has had a personal relationship with Lee and that “If you saw him, you also know him. He was who he was.”

Agents of SHIELD actor Gregg noted of Lee's work, “It feel carried by his work. I feel inspired by it.” Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer actor Doug Jones, who portrayed the Surer, Lee's favorite character to write for, appeared by video clip to quote Silver Surfer No. 3 in a tear-jerking moment, “If die I must – let it be as I have lived – soaring swift and silent – striving for the right – no matter what the cost!”

Perhaps the biggest moment of the night came with the appearance of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who detailed Lee’s love affair with L.A. before running through a detailed catalogue of his own nerdiness, including a proclamation that no one could offer him enough money to let go of his complete collection of original copies of the Wolverine comic series. Garcetti made it clear, “Stan Lee was a mensch who always fought for the underdog”, before presenting his former company Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment with his third ever “Key to the City”, carved from a fallen tree and engraved with Stan’s image and catchphrase “Excelsior!”

Lee, known for his unorthodox methods of community building and progressive values, found an ally in RZA, who expressed that the Wu-Tang Clan was partially inspired by the comic creator's work, allowing themselves to take on their own superhero names. The room was silent while he recited a famous 1968 passage from Stan’s Soapbox, a passage Stan would sometimes insert between the pages of his comics, decrying bigotry in all its forms: “Let’s lay it right on the line. Bigotry and racism are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today.” Laurence Fishburne returned to punctuate this silence with a stirring live rendition of Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Raven”, a favorite of Stan Lee’s; for a moment the whole world seemed to stop for the haunting poem.

The night was rounded out with several panels of Lee’s comics collaborators, including Joe Quesada, Marv Wolfman, George Perez, Bill Sienkiewicz, Jeph Loeb, and Steve Wacker. Each recounted their personal experiences with Lee and how he either inspired them or took personal time out of his day to make them feel special and invited to the comics community. Quesada, former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics, emphasized how much he strived to live up to Lee's ideals when running the company himself, suggesting that when Marvel adheres to Stan’s fan-oriented principals is when the company is doing its best.

But, it was Wacker, who sat in Stan’s former seat as the editor of the Amazing Spider-Man comic, who addressed the elephant in the room head on: Bill Maher’s recent derogatory comments about Lee's legacy and the value of comic art. After a night where Lee was consistently compared to Shakespeare, Wacker said that perhaps everyone understood that there were more “important” things in the world and in art than comics and pop culture, but that this kind of escapism and joy “is what we are fighting these fights for,” before ending the night on a resounding “Excelsior.”

On and on the night stretched, with panel after panel sharing their stories of Lee, as if the night never ended we would never have to truly let the creator go. Approaching midnight, Kevin Smith assured the crowds, “Don’t worry we only have a week’s worth of panels to go” before launching into his final story of the night.

Smith told how one afternoon he invited the elderly Stan to his home, spending a spirited afternoon together. Yet, just before seeing him off, Stan tripped precariously at the top of Smith’s stairs, a situation that could have seen him gravely injured. Smith’s mind went to thoughts of the headlines the next day, remarking, “I broke Stan during my time with him!”

But at the last minute, it was his road manager Max Anderson who swooped in for the save, catching Stan in his arms and immediately bouncing him back to safety. Smith called Max up on stage, to a round of applause, where a teary-eyed Max told the crowd, “Stan isn’t looking down on us, he’s here with us. Inside all of you.”

Moments later the crowd was singing the Spider-Man theme song, shouting “Excelsior” and heading home, given one final task by Max Anderson: “Share your stories, that’s how Stan lives on.”